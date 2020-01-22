Purdue's late push dooms Huskers women's basketball team

LINCOLN, Neb. — Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris scored 25 points to lead the Purdue women’s basketball team to a 76-68 win against Nebraska on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Harris dominated in the paint, making her first eight attempts of the game over three quarters. She finished 10-for-12 from the field. Harris also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Purdue dominated early and led by 21 points in the second quarter. Nebraska got back into the game with an 11-0 run at the end of the second quarter.

Nebraska completed the comeback and tied the game at 56 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Purdue regained the lead, but then Nicea Eliely scored five consecutive points to put Nebraska up 63-59.

Then Purdue finished the Huskers off for good with an 11-0 run in about three minutes for a 70-63 lead.

Eliely led Nebraska (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) with 15 points. Ashtyn Veerbeek added 13 points.

