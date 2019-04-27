SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside football team has plenty of production to replace from its 2018 NAIA national championship team. Saturday's spring game offered a bit of insight on who might be able to fill those roles.
Both sides of the ball flashed plenty of talent throughout the game. Morningside's defense gave its offensive counterparts fits early on. Eventually, the offense caught up with the ground game providing a lift for the Mustangs.
By the end of the spring game, which pitted the offense against the defense, the two sides ended the contest knotted up at 81-81.
"The defense looked really good early on. We had all of our starters playing and they played really well. It was good to see that," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said.
While the defense looked good throughout the game, most of the attention was spent on who the quarterback is going to be after the graduation of Trent Solsma, who led the top passing attack in the nation last season. Solsma passed for 359.4 yards per game, completed 71.3 percent of his passes and finished with 74 touchdowns.
Addison Ross and Joe Dolincheck are the two battling for the starting quarterback spot. Both had some rocky moments in the game but both overcame a tough start to show that each one had the potential to lead the offense next season.
Ryan said the competition will continue into preseason camp.
"We struggled when the weather was bad early on," Ryan said. "I am going to have to watch the film on that and see how it went. It's going to be competitive. It's very even right now."
Ross played J-back the last two seasons, catching 34 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns this past fall and 44 passes for 516 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. In the 2016 season, Ross was the backup to Solsma. He completed 59-of-91 passes for seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
His ability to use his feet wasn't on display on Saturday because of the scrimmage setting and he threw an interception on his second pass. He did lead the offense to its first touchdown and Ryan said Ross is still working off some rust with moving back to quarterback.
Dolincheck was the backup quarterback last season, throwing for 227 yards on 21-of-34 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had two interceptions on Saturday but dealt with back-to-back bad snaps and some dropped passes. He completed three deep balls, two for touchdowns.
"Addison is doing well. It took him a little bit to get back into it. He's an excellent athlete and provides something for us as a runner," Ryan said. "I thought Joe did well. He had some drops early and the snaps over the head, he just got some tough situations and got things going."
Arnijae Ponder rushed for 1,683 yards and 23 touchdowns last season and he saw a few carries on Saturday. Ryan wanted to give some other backs some looks since Ponder is top offensive player back. Anthony Sims, who rushed for 621 yards last season, had a touchdown and had a run over 40 yards and Ethan Stratman, who rushed for 425 yards last season, added a 30-yard run. Matt Strecker added two touchdown runs.
The Mustangs also need to find a way to replace Connor Niles' 153 receptions for 2,639 yards and 34 touchdowns. Darnel "Bear" Davis Jr., who caught 13 passes last season, established himself as a receiver who can catch swing passes and screens and showed when he has open space, he can get some yards after the catch. Jake Knott, a sophomore, didn't have a catch last season but had a touchdown catch and a few more receptions.
"Bear did some great things today. He played really well today and so did Jake," Ryan said. "Those two have some speed and explosion and it's their time. They are going to be sophomores and we are going to expect a lot out of them."
Morningside's defensive line caused five sacks and got pressure on the quarterback throughout the first half of play, which led to four interceptions for the defense. That is exactly what Ryan wanted to see out of the veteran unit.
"They have all had a good offseason. All of those front seven coming back looked good. David Rios made a big jump for us," Ryan said. "That was with Dom Barrett out for us, too."
The team is now off until summer workouts. Morningside's first game is Aug. 31 against the University of St. Francis.