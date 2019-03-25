CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Northern Iowa football team kicks off spring practice Wednesday inside the UNI-Dome, and the Panthers have several areas of interest they will be watching.
After making a trip to the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year in December, UNI graduated some key pieces from that squad.
In particular, quarterback Eli Dunne.
Heading into spring the front runners to replace Dunne are red-shirt sophomore Jacob Keller, redshirt-freshman Will McElvain and true freshman Nate Martens, who graduated from high school early and enrolled at UNI in January.
Another freshman, Justin Fomby will join the mix in August.
Panther head coach Mark Farley said Monday that a starter won't be named by the end of spring ball and that the competition to start against Iowa State on Aug. 31, will carry deep into preseason practice.
"You have quarterbacks that need to establish themselves," Farley said. "Somebody needs to rise to the top ... not just one, you are going to have to bring all three along to find whom that person will become the starter next season."
Of the three, only Keller has appeared in a game in the Purple and Gold, and that details two games last year where he completed his only pass for 18 yards, in UNI's playoff win over Hampton where he also rushed twice for eight yards.
McElvain, stands only 5-foot-10, and 195 pounds, but he gradually put himself on the coaching staff's radar last year where for much of the season, he got equal reps with Dunne, Keller and Colton Howell during practice.
McElvain's stature does not hinder him one bit in Farley's eyes as he referred to his former Panther teammate Mike Smith, who was also 5-10. Smith passed for 9,067 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career at UNI,earning was the Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 1985. He was inducted into UNI's Hall of Fame in 2006.
"I played with a 5-foot-10 quarterback and we played all the way to the semifinals, multiple times," Farley said. "It is not the size any more ... it is more how dynamic are they and how efficient are they. Will McElvain is probably as dynamic as any quarterback we have on campus right now."
Martens, a left-handed thrower, was a three-star recruit out of DeSmet H.S. in St. Louis., and spurned a pair of FBS offers to join the Panthers' program.
"They all need reps. They all need to be with different units, and they all need to grow exponentially to get where we want to go," Farley said. "It's open game. I don't know if there is answer to that question, but it is not about age."
After quarterback, Farley said the focal point will be finding a second tight end to go alongside all-conference performer Briley Moore.
UNI graduated Elias Nissen at that position, who Farley said might be the toughest guy to replace on UNI's roster saying his blocking and leadership was second to none.
The top three candidates are Tristan Bohr, a senior from Crestwood who served as UNI's third tight end last year and then a pair of red-shirt freshman, Alex Allen and Jayden Scott. Joining that competition in the fall will be Maverick Gatrost of Center Point, and Dawson Fenton of Sioux City.
"We have to establish the other tight end along with Briley because our 12 personnel set is going to be much more multiple than 11 personnel will be," Farley said.
Linebacker comes in next for the Panthers where UNI graduated Duncan Ferch, Kendrick Suntken and Blake Thomas.
The cupboard isn't entirely bare, Chris Kolarevic was averaging better than 10 tackles a game before being sideline with injury against South Dakota. Sophomore Bryce Flater proved to be more than capable when called upon late in the season and in the playoffs, where his downhill style impressed UNI's coaching staff.
Alfonzo Lambert, who played in 12 games and recorded 38 tackles is also back, and junior college transfer Spencer Cuvelier will have a lot of eyes on them during the spring.
"Multiple injuries and multiple rotations ... we were down to our third and fourth team linebackers who started for us in the playoffs," Farley said. "We need to establish that group as much as the quarterback position.
"That probably of highlights going into (spring) besides all the other things you got to get done."
UNI will hold a spring game or a controlled scrimmage on April 27 at 2 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome. The intensity and length will determined based on available players.
OUT: Running back Trevor Allen, center Mason Neisen, offensive lineman Nick Ellis, safety Christian Jegen, Kolarevic, and defensive tackle Jared Brinkman will not participate in spring drills.
Wide receiver Isaiah Weston, a preseason all-conference pick last year before suffering a knee injury, will be held out of contact drills.
NEW COACH: Former Minnesota Golden Gopher Isaac Fruechte joined the staff Monday as the Panthers new wide receivers coach.
Fruechte replaces Pat McCann, who left for Eastern Washington last month, returning home. McCann is a native of Olympia, Wash., and played collegiately at Western Washington.
He spent two seasons as UNI's receiver coach.
Fruechte comes from Wisconsin-La Crosse, where last season he was the Eagles' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He graduated from Minnesota in 2014 and spent time on both the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions' practice squads during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Fruechte is a native of Caledonia, Minn.
Former Panther Keelon Brookins also has joined the staff as a graduate assistant where he will help defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson coach the defensive backs.