SIOUX CITY | There’s nothing like the feeling of a team establishing itself in preparation for a victory.
Briar Cliff did it both ways. Six-footers Taylor Vasa and Logan Ehlers were inside threats from the beginning while Breanna Allen led the defensive charge.
Shooting 61.5 percent from the field and scoring eight points off turnovers, Briar Cliff raced to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter on the way to a 66-55 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Doane Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center.
“I thought our defense was solid pretty much all day,” said Briar Cliff Coach Mike Power. “We had some mistakes in there, but our defense set the tone. We struggled a bit to score, but because of the way we played defensively, it got everybody going into the offensive side.”
Alyssa Carley scored 13 points, including 3 of 8 shooting from three-point range for Briar Cliff (12-10, 6-8 GPAC) which pulled into a tie for sixth place in the conference standings with Hastings and Midland. Playing in front of a crowd that included several former women’s basketball alumni on hand for the 50th golden anniversary of Chargers women’s basketball, the home team led from start to finish.
Taylor Wagner added 12 points for Briar Cliff while Ehlers came off the bench for 10 points. Wagner had four steals and reserve Jadyn Bussinger added three for a squad that forced 32 turnovers.
Scoreless for the first 2 ½ minutes of the opening quarter, Briar Cliff suddenly caught on fire, scoring on four of five possessions. Transition conversions were key in this stretch as three of those baskets came off turnovers, beginning with Allen’s steal/layup combination that tied the game 2-2.
A second Allen steal led to an inside basket by Ehlers, while Mya Hendry’s steal triggered a fast-break basket for Sarah Dreckman and a 9-2 lead, much to the delight of her aunt, Cheryl (Dreckman) Carter, a 1990 graduate who scored 3,248 career points and among the alumni on hand for the celebration that took place after the conclusion of the contest.
“Defense has been really big for us this year,” said Allen, who also fired a game-high five assists. “Even though we’ve had some tough losses and stuff, we’ve been able to hold teams to low scoring and that has been huge for us. Just being intense, flying around, that’s the name of the game for us.”
“Defensively, I thought we did some really good things,” said Power. “I thought it was tough. We could do a little bit better on rebounding, but I thought out kids did a good job. They did what we asked them to do, defensively and offensively. It was good to see them execute the plan.”
Briar Cliff’s defense, which entered the game ranked first in the GPAC in field goal defense (.373), limited Doane to just 1 of 13 shooting in the first period and 29.6 percent shooting for the game. Doane went on a brief second-quarter run thanks in part to four three-point baskets from as many players, including Haylee Heits’ trey to pull within 28-21, but Briar Cliff scored on two of its last three first-half possessions to take a 35-24 lead into the locker room.
Briar Cliff wasn’t always able to continue to stretch its lead as the second half progressed. Doane (4-18, 1-14), which got game-highs for 17 points and 12 rebounds from Heits, pulled within eight points four times in the fourth quarter and forced five turnovers in the game’s final nine minutes, but couldn’t convert the takeaways it forced.
The closest Doane came was 58-52 as Mayme Conroy hit a pair of free throws with 1:18 left. Wagner and Carley combined to hit eight of ten free throws the rest of the way for a club that will resume GPAC play Wednesday at Dakota Wesleyan.