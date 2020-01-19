Quick turnaround extends Iowa women's win streak

MADISON, Wis. -- Just like that, the Iowa women’s basketball team found another way to win Sunday.

After trailing by 17 points in the opening minute of the third quarter, the 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes rallied for an 85-78 victory over Wisconsin.

The win was Iowa’s 21st in a row over the Badgers, extending a streak which begin during the 2006-07 season, and its sixth straight in Big Ten play this season.

Maintaining a share of first place in the conference race did not come easily.

“In that first half, we couldn’t get to halftime quick enough,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Nothing was going our way. Defense, rebounding, foul trouble, nothing.’’

That led the Hawkeyes to a 50-35 hole by halftime, but improved defense, a more aggressive approach in attacking the basket and the return of Monika Czinano fueled Iowa’s comeback.

Czinano, limited to two points and four minutes on the court in the first two quarters because of early foul trouble, scored 18 of her 20 points in the final two quarters as Iowa quickly turned the game around.

The Hawkeyes outscored Wisconsin 27-11 in the third quarter, stringing together a run of 14 unanswered points while hitting 11-of-15 shots.