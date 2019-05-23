OMAHA, Neb. — The Iowa-Nebraska game at the Big Ten Tournament has been postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather in the Omaha, Nebraska, area on Thursday night.
The Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday was delayed 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm, and more rain was expected late at night.
The loser between eighth-seeded Iowa and No. 5 seed Nebraska will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night. The winner would advance to a game Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
Minnesota upsets top-seeded Indiana
OMAHA, Neb. — Jordan Kozicky and Eli Wilson each drove in two runs and Minnesota upset top-seeded Indiana 9-4 on Thursday, knocking the Hoosiers out of the Big Ten Tournament with back-to-back losses.
Kozicky and Wilson helped power Minnesota's three-run fifth inning by driving in runs. Wilson made it 7-4 by driving a home run over the left field fence. Wilson finished with three hits for the fourth time this season.
Riley Smith pushed Minnesota's (27-26) lead to 9-4 with a two-run triple to the right field wall in the ninth.
Indiana (36-21), one of the steadiest fielding teams all season in the Big Ten, committed three errors and gave up the most runs it had all season against a league opponent.
Nick Lackney (2-3) pitched six innings of one-hit relief for the Gophers.
Michigan stuns Illinois
OMAHA, Neb. — Jordan Nwogu drilled a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to push Michigan past Illinois 5-4 on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament.
Ako Thomas also had a pair of RBIs for Michigan (39-17), which rallied from a 3-0 hole to solidify its at-large NCAA Tournament hopes.
Michigan tied it at 3-all on a two-RBI double by Thomas in the bottom of the seventh. The Wolverine pitchers couldn't hold it, walking three batters — including a go-ahead run — in the top of the eighth.
But Garrett Acton (2-3), the national leader with 19 saves, allowed runners to reach first and third — and Nwogu drilled a walk-off double to the left field gap.
Kellen Sarver had a pair of RBIs for Illinois (36-19), the first team to be sent home from Omaha.