Ramsey scores 25, Texas Tech routs Iowa State 87-57

Texas Tech strengthened its grip on third place in the conference standings and created a two-game lead over fourth-place West Virginia with four games remaining in the regular season.

Ramsey, the Big 12's second-leading scorer, has notched 14 or more points in eight straight games. He's also shooting 23 of 42 from 3-point range in that span (55%).

"I think we were more aggressive," Ramsey said of Saturday's game.

The Red Raiders cooled off considerably in the second half, but still finished 32 of 56 from the field (57%), while limiting Iowa State to 30% shooting.

"We wanted to be an aggressive team today," Beard said. "It's a challenge to do that on the road. Everything is set up for you not to be aggressive. To win, February, March and eventually April, you have to be aggressive. I think we did a good job not settling."

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders held an opponent to 45% shooting or worse for the fifth time in the past six games. Texas Tech outscored Iowa State 46-22 in the paint and improved to 5-0 this season when scoring 80 or more points.