Rasir Bolton needs to take the next step for Iowa State

“I’m just showing them that I’m not perfect, but you have to fight and be consistent everyday no matter what. If you have a bad day at practice, you have to get into the gym the next day and watch film with Coach so you can continue to learn. The biggest thing is staying consistent and even though I’m not perfect, I’m always there fighting.”

Defensively, the Cyclones will miss Haliburton who had 54 steals in 22 games.

Bolton had just 32 steals in 30 games and Prohm said he needs to take a step forward on the defensive end of the floor.

“The biggest challenge of taking the next step is, is he going to be dominant defensively?” Prohm said. “Can he be dominant defensively and take on the other team’s best guard? If we’re playing Baylor, can he say, ‘Hey coach, I want Jared Butler or MaCio Teague.’ He has to want that. He has to be excited for that and it has to drive him. He has to challenge himself on the defensive side of the floor.”

It’s unfair to ask Bolton to be Haliburton, who will likely be a lottery pick on Wednesday in the NBA Draft. But Bolton can use Haliburton as an example.

One of the most impressive parts of Haliburton’s game was his distributing. Haliburton averaged 6.5 assists last season and his assist to turnover ratio was 2.3:1.