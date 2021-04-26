Read about the teams that qualified for the NAIA women's volleyball tournament in Sioux City

POOL A
JAMESTOWN (27-2)
Pool play matches: vs Viterbo, (8:30 a.m. Tuesday); vs Providence (Mont), (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)
About the team.: The Jimmies are making their eighth all time National Tournament berth and are led by junior outside hitter Anna Holen who had 269 kills this season. Kalli Hegerle is close behind for Jamestown with 239 kills.
Coach Hon Hegerle is in his 11th season at the school and has 270 career wins.
PROVIDENCE (21-2)
Pool play matches: vs Viterbo (3 p.m. Tuesday); Jamestown (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Argonauts enter on a 19-match winning streak and will be making their third national championship entry.
Freshman Sadie Lott lead the team with 323 kills. Head coach Arunas Duda topped the 300-match win plateau earlier this season.
VITERBO (14-7)
Pool play matches: vs. Jamestown (8:30 a.m. Tuesday); Providence (3 p.m. Tuesday)
About the team: The V-Hawks started off the season 2-6 but had since rallied to win 12 of 13 outings. Maya Roberts (233 kills) and Kenzie Winker (201 kills) lead the Viterbo attack.
Coach Ryan DeLong is in his 16th year at the school and has 476 career match wins.
POOL B
PARK (20-3)
Pool play matches: vs Bellevue (8:30 a.m. Tuesday vs Dordt (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Pirates will be looking for their third title when they hit the Tyson Events Center court Tuesday.
Egyptian import Nada Meawad had 390 kills with 5.5 kills per game.
Mike Talamantes had 286 career wins and is in his ninth season at the Kansas City metro area school.
DORDT (15-6)
Pool play matches: vs Bellevue (3 p.m. Tuesday); vs Park 10:30 a.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Defenders battled back from losing five of six matches to advance to the national tournament. The Defenders lost early in the GPAC tournament, but swept MidAmerica Nazarene to advance to the final site stage.
Jessi De Jager leads the way for Dordt with 204 kills.
Chad Hansen has won 217 matches in his 10 years at the Sioux Center school.
BELLEVUE (17-5)
Pool play matches: vs. Park (830 a.m. Tuesday); vs Dordt (3 p.m. Tuesday)
About the team: The Bruins outdueled Texas Wesleyan in five sets to earn a berth in Sioux City.
Sierra Athen, a former Red Oak prep athlete, leads the way with 226 kills for Bellevue.
Trish Siedlik is in her 13th season at the Nebraska school with 411 career wins.
POOL C
WESTMONT (14-1)
Pool play matches: vs. Ottawa (8:30 a.m. Tuesday); Grand View (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)
About the team: Lexi Malone (139 kills) and Hali Galloway (128 kills) lead the Westmont attack.
Ruth McGolpin has won 31 matches and is in second year at the Santa Barbara, Calif. school.
Westmont returns to Sioux City after its women's basketball team won the NAIA national cha.m.pionship here last month.
GRAND VIEW (16-4)
Pool play matches: Ottawa (3 p.m. Wednesday); Westmont (10:30 a.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Vikings outdueled McPherson in five sets to advance to Sioux City. South Dakota transfer Jenna Wagemeter leads the attack for Grand View with 209 kills.
Tina Carter has won 358 matches in 13 years at the Des Moines school.
OTTAWA (31-7)
Pool play matches: Westmont (8:30 a.m. Wednesday); Grand View (3 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: Ayons Tharps lead the Braves attack with 399 kills and three teammates are also at or above the 250-kills level
Melissa Blessington is in her 16th year as coach at the school at has 257 wins.
POOL D
INDIANA WESLEYAN (20-2)
Pool play matches: Rocky Mountain (10:30 a.m. Tuesday); Midland (1 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Wildcats come into the tournament with a 20-2 overall record and a No. 4 national ranking. Anna Collar leads the team. with 192 kills on the season. Indiana Wesleyan ranks sixth in the nation in hitting percentage, and is fifth in kills per set.
MIDLAND (12-9)
Pool play matches: Rocky Mountain (5 p.m. Tuesday); Indiana Wesleyan (1 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The No. 12 ranked Warriors have a 12-9 overall record on the season, and are 3-7 in road ga.m.es. Junior Taliyah Flores has a team-high 288 kills this season, and the team has five players that currently have over 150 kills. Midland beat Morningside earlier this season, 3-0.
Hope Leimbach averaged 12 assists per set this season, which ranked second in the NAIA.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (18-3)
Pool play matches: Indiana Wesleyan (10:30 a.m. Tuesday); Midland (5 p.m. Tuesday)
About the team: The Battlin' Bears come into the tournament as winners of their past six matches, and have an 18-3 overall record this season, good for a No. 18 national ranking.
Ayla Embry averaged 7.1 digs per set this year, second best in the NAIA.
POOL E
NORTHWESTERN (20-4)
Pool play matches: vs Oklahoma City (10:30 a.m. Tuesday); vs Corban (1 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Red Raiders come in as the No. 5 ranked team. in the NAIA, and finished their season 13-3 in conference play.
Redshirt senior Anna Wedel led the team. this season on offense with 305 kills, while Lacey Reitz finished fifth in the country this season with 11.3 assists per set.
CORBAN (13-4)
Pool play matches: vs Oklahoma City (5:00 p.m. Tuesday); vs Northwestern (1 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Warriors are ranked No. 13 in the country, and have won each of their past three ga.m.es. Avari Ridgway led Corban this year with 190 kills, while Jadyn Mullen led the way with 361 assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY (15-2)
Pool play matches: vs Northwestern (10:30 a.m. Tuesday); vs Corban (5:00 p.m. Tuesday)
About the team: The Stars are winners of their past seven consecutive matches, and are ranked No. 21 in the nation. Junior setter Sophia Salak ranks No. 1 in the nation with an average of 12.2 assists per set, while Isabel Harwell ranks fifth in the NAIA with 0.7 service aces per set.
Oklahoma City is third in the NAIA with an average of 13.3 assists per set, behind only Keiser and Marian.
POOL F
MISSOURI BAPTIST (23-2)
Pool play matches: vs IU Kokomo (10:30 a.m. Tuesday); Kaiser (1 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Spartans haven't lost a ga.m.e in the month of April and are led Brazilian seriors Giovanna Tapigliani who has 190 kills this season.
Chris Nichols is in his eighth year as coach at the school and has 234 wins.
KEISER (36-0)
Pool play matches: IU Kokomo (5 p.m. Tuesday); Missouri Baptist (1 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The unbeaten Seahawks are led by 5-11 senior Abbie Seward who posted 533 kills during the season. The West Palm Beach, Florida school has compiled over 1,600 kills and 215 blocks this season.
James Rogers is 83-29 in three years at Keiser and leads the school to its first National tourney berth.
IU KOKOMO (22-5)
Pool play matches: Missouri Baptist (10:30 Tuesday); Keiser (5 p.m. Tuesday)
About the team: The Cougars are in the national tourney for the seventh time and are led by Lorelei Porter (233 kills) and Erinn Ada.m. (223 kills).
Heather Hayes had 227 wins in eight years as coach at IU Kokomo.
POOL G
MARIAN (17-4)
Pool play matches: Lindsey Wilson (12:30 p.m. Tuesday); Concordia (3:30 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The last NAIA title was handed out in 2019 ant the Knights took the winning trophy back to Indianapolis.
Junior Skyler Van Note has 233 kills to pace the Marian attack.
Coach Ashlee Prithard has 186 wins in nine years at the school.
CONCORDIA (16-4)
Pool play matches: Lindsey Wilson (7 p.m. Tuesday); Marian (3:30 p.m. WednesdayThe Bulldogs are entered in the National tourna.m.ent for the third time and will look to advance out a a difficult pool.
About the team: Shelby Stark and Camyrn Opfer had 179 kills each to lead the Concordia attack.
Coach Ben Boldt is 40-20 in two years at the Seward, Neb. school. The 2019 Bulldogs became the first team in program history to win a national tournament match.
LINDSEY WILSON (22-3)
Pool play matches: vs Marian (12:30 p.m. Tuesday); vs Concordia (7 p.m. Tuesday)
About the team: The Blue Raiders won the 2017 National title and will have 2019 cha.m.pion Marian in the sa.m.e pool.
Alexis Smith, a 6-1 junior from Georgetown, Ind. leads the Lindsey Wilson attack with 275 kills.
Jerry Forbes is 32-6 in his second year as coach at the Columbia, Kentucky school.
POOL H
EASTERN OREGON (17-1)
Pool play matches: Bethel (12:30 p.m. Tuesday); Central Methodist (3:30 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Mountaineers of La Grande, Oregon, have lost just one match this season, a four-set contest with tourna.m.ent entry Corban.
Sade Williams has 167 kills to lead a balanced Eastern Oregon attack.
Kaki McLean Morehead is in her 14th season at the school and has 308 wins.
CENTRAL METHODIST (14-6)
Pool play matches: Bethel (7 p.m. Tuesday); Eastern Oregon (3:30 p.m. Wednesday)
About the team: The Fayette, Missouri school is making its third national tournament berth and is led by Jordan Wolfe (192 kills) and Grace Stumbaugh (197 kills).
Coleman Lee has a 33-4 record in two years as the CMU coach.
BETHEL (25-6)
Pool play matches: Eastern Oregon (12:30 p.m. Tuesday); Central Methodist (7 p.m. Tuesday)
About the team: The Pilots downed Reinhardt to move on to Sioux City and is 10-2 in their last dozen matches.