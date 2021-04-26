Read about the teams that qualified for the NAIA women's volleyball tournament in Sioux City

About the team: The Warriors are ranked No. 13 in the country, and have won each of their past three ga.m.es. Avari Ridgway led Corban this year with 190 kills, while Jadyn Mullen led the way with 361 assists.

OKLAHOMA CITY (15-2)

Pool play matches: vs Northwestern (10:30 a.m. Tuesday); vs Corban (5:00 p.m. Tuesday)

About the team: The Stars are winners of their past seven consecutive matches, and are ranked No. 21 in the nation. Junior setter Sophia Salak ranks No. 1 in the nation with an average of 12.2 assists per set, while Isabel Harwell ranks fifth in the NAIA with 0.7 service aces per set.

Oklahoma City is third in the NAIA with an average of 13.3 assists per set, behind only Keiser and Marian.

POOL F

MISSOURI BAPTIST (23-2)

Pool play matches: vs IU Kokomo (10:30 a.m. Tuesday); Kaiser (1 p.m. Wednesday)

About the team: The Spartans haven't lost a ga.m.e in the month of April and are led Brazilian seriors Giovanna Tapigliani who has 190 kills this season.