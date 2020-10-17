Red Raiders set marks in win over Concordia

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A strong wind whistled through De Valois Stadium here Saturday afternoon.
It didn’t, however, deter Northwestern College’s two biggest offensive stars to enjoy record-setting performances in a 31-17 Great Plains Athletic Conference football win over previously unbeaten Concordia.
Tyson Kooima tied the school’s career touchdown passing record, while Shane Solberg set a single-game receiving mark.
Northwestern’s potent offense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders and the defense wasn’t air tight, but the Red Raiders made just enough plays to prevail.
Kooima passed for 417 yards and two touchdowns, running his career total to 84 TD throws. It’s only a formality that the senior from Hull Western Christian will become the all-time leader soon, but for now he’s tied with Curtis Krull, who also threw for 84 from 1970-73.
Solberg, a senior from Rock Valley/Boyden-Hull, had 11 catches for a school-record 277 yards. A 19-yard touchdown reception with 2:47 left put the finishing touches on a hard-fought win for Northwestern, now 3-1 on the season.
“It’s an honor to be in the record books here at Northwestern,” Kooima said. “There’s a lot of great quarterbacks before me and I know there will be a lot after me, so it’s an honor to be in that place right now.”
Despite losing Cade Moser, another of his favorite targets, on the first series of the game because of a leg injury, Kooima completed 24 of 39 passes. He faced constant pressure from a good Concordia defense.
“We struggled in the first half so I’m happy we closed out the game the way we did,” Kooima said. “We didn’t back down and finished the fourth quarter. It’s always a tough game against these guys.”
Northwestern won this one by 14 points, but six of the last 10 games between the teams had been decided by 10 points or less.
“Every time we play Concordia you know it’s going to be a battle,” Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty said. “You see a lot from your team in games like this. Our guys stepped up and made big plays when they needed to.”
Concordia, which took a 4-0 mark into the GPAC fray, pulled within 16-14 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Blake Culbert to Garrett Schardt on fourth down with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
Northwestern, though, quickly retaliated when Solberg hauled in a short pass, stiff-armed a defender and dove for the end zone pylon to complete a 45-yard play at the 2:36 mark.
The visiting Bulldogs once again drove deep into Red Raider territory on their next possession, but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal.
Then, with just over eight minutes left in the game, Concordia’s Caydren Cox intercepted an attempted screen pass by Kooima at the Northwestern 24-yard line.
The Bulldogs only managed to move to the 16 before facing 4th-and-7. Linebacker Tanner Oleson intercepted a pass in the end zone, setting the Red Raiders in motion for a game-clenching 80-yard scoring drive.
“Last night we talked about all of the previous years and every year something happens,” Solberg said. “Concordia is a scrappy team, a good team. We played our butts off in the fourth quarter and it paid off.
“I think that speaks to our senior leaders, we have a great group of guys. Defense just kept hammering at them and made plays on their side of the ball, too.”
Freshman Konner McQuillan rushed for a team-high 100 yards on 23 carries, scoring on an 18-yarder straight up the middle on the first series of the game.
Eli Stader booted three field goals, connecting from 35, 27 and 22 yards.
Northwestern led 13-0 at halftime and each team had a touchdown nullified by a penalty to begin the second half. Northwestern’s Michael Storey had a long punt return called back because of an illegal block and Concordia missed out on a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown because of holding.
The Bulldogs got on the board for the first time when Culbert threw a 16-yard pass to Schardt at the 10:25 mark of the third quarter.
Culbert was 16-for-35 for 184 passing yards, while Jonah Weyand carried 25 times for a game-high 130 rushing yards. Weyand has now rushed for 514 yards in five games.
“Early on our defense picked up the offense, we were able to move the ball but just weren’t able to put points on the board,” McCarty said. “In the second half we got a couple stops in the red zone. That last drive being able to chew up clock was awesome.
“The elements today weren’t great for throwing the ball but I thought Tyson did a real good job of throwing the ball and the receivers made plays. We lost Cade Moser on the first play of the game so it was kind of scramble mode from there, but I thought Shane and Mike Storey and the rest of the guys picked it up.”
Northwestern was also without a couple of starting offensive linemen because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We have to keep getting better and that’s the main thing,” McCarty said. “It may not have been our best 60 minutes of football but we found a way to win. That’s big and a great learning experience.”
Noah Van’t Hof led Northwestern with nine tackles to go along with an interception and two pass break-ups.
The Red Raiders are on the road Saturday against Doane.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!