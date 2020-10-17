Red Raiders set marks in win over Concordia

The Bulldogs got on the board for the first time when Culbert threw a 16-yard pass to Schardt at the 10:25 mark of the third quarter.

Culbert was 16-for-35 for 184 passing yards, while Jonah Weyand carried 25 times for a game-high 130 rushing yards. Weyand has now rushed for 514 yards in five games.

“Early on our defense picked up the offense, we were able to move the ball but just weren’t able to put points on the board,” McCarty said. “In the second half we got a couple stops in the red zone. That last drive being able to chew up clock was awesome.

“The elements today weren’t great for throwing the ball but I thought Tyson did a real good job of throwing the ball and the receivers made plays. We lost Cade Moser on the first play of the game so it was kind of scramble mode from there, but I thought Shane and Mike Storey and the rest of the guys picked it up.”

Northwestern was also without a couple of starting offensive linemen because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We have to keep getting better and that’s the main thing,” McCarty said. “It may not have been our best 60 minutes of football but we found a way to win. That’s big and a great learning experience.”