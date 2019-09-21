SIOUX CITY -- Reid Jurgensmeier had a homecoming game to remember.
The Morningside College junior from Wahoo, Nebraska, caught three touchdown passes on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium and had 266 yards that helped the Mustangs get a 51-29 win over Midland.
“In our offense, it could be anybody’s day,” Jurgensmeier said. “Last week, it was (Arnijae Ponder), a couple weeks ago, it was Bo’s (Els) day. Everybody is ready to have a breakout day. Today was just my day.”
Jurgensmeier’s 266 yards are the sixth-most in program history in a single game.
Most of Jurgensmeier’s production came in the first half.
When the Warriors and Mustangs headed off for intermission, Jurgensmeier had 219 yards on five catches and caught all three touchdown passes.
Jurgensmeier started off the scoring for the Mustangs on the team’s first drive. Mustangs sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck found Jurgensmeier on a 72-yard pass play where he fled down the Midland sideline and raced for the final 30 yards untouched.
Dolincheck tried to find Bo Els on a deep pass on the first play of the opening drive but found the connection four plays later.
His second touchdown came with 7 minutes, 33 seconds in the second quarter, where Dolincheck found Jurgensmeier for 45 yards.
Jurgensmeier caught the ball around the 30-yard-line, and the rest of the play was on full effort from the junior receiver as he slipped past three Warriors defenders.
Then, 3:07 later in the first half, Jurgensmeier got his third TD catch on the day, this time from 80 yards out after a delay of game penalty.
That drive came after Midland put its first points up on the board on a Payton Nelson 5-yard pass to Austan Daniels.
Jurgensmeier knew that if he could get off the line of scrimmage, he could beat the Warriors secondary and use his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame if and when he needed.
“It seemed like he was unguardable today,” Dolincheck said.
Jurgensmeier and Dolincheck also noticed that the Warriors were giving Jurgensmeier outside leverage. That means the defense was setting up on Jurgensmeier’s outside shoulder.
Once the quarterback and receiver caught onto this, that allowed Jurgensmeier to slip inside and gain some distance and led to Jurgensmeier having the big day that he had.
“Joey threw me some great balls today, so give credit to him for having a great day today, too,” Jurgensmeier said.
Dolincheck was 23-for-35 passing and had six touchdowns and 471 yards, good for sixth-best passing yards in a single game.
He also threw touchdown passes to Addison Ross and two to Els.
You have free articles remaining.
The one to Ross came in the first quarter on an 8-yard play, and the two to Els were both in the third quarter. Those were good from 51 and 30, respectively.
However, Dolincheck will enter the team’s second bye week of the season thinking about the three interceptions -- especially two deep in Midland territory -- he had in the win.
The first one came early in the second quarter when the Mustangs had the ball at the Warriors’ 1-yard line.
Dolincheck went on a play-action move to Ponder, but once Ponder left the backfield, Midland linebacker Trevor Havlovic came from the left side to apply some pressure.
Dolincheck saw Pavlovic coming, moved up in the box, and the sophomore quarterback tried to find Jurgensmeier in the back of the end zone.
The problem was, however, Midland linebacker Theo Blum was there to pick off the pass.
“First play, I just have to tuck the ball,” Dolincheck said. “I saw my man late, so I just have to tuck the ball in late and get back to the line of scrimmage.”
Morningside coach Steve Ryan believes it could be a good thing that Dolincheck went through a couple of plays like that to build his IQ and experience.
“You can learn from it and talk about it,” Ryan said. “You turn around, you have to respond to it and Joey responded.”
Dolincheck’s second interception was a matter of no harm, no foul. It came on the final play of the second half from the 22 when he fired the ball to the end zone hoping someone would come down with the ball.
Anthony Sims closed out the scoring with a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter, and he had a 50-yard game after taking the majority of the carries in the fourth quarter. Ponder led the rushing attack with 119 yards on 27 touches. Ponder has gained 100 yards in seven consecutive games.
Defense got a challenge
Every time the Mustangs defense comes out to play, it wants a shutout. The Morningside defense entered Saturday with allowing just 14 points, which came last week against Dordt University two weeks after shutting out St. Francis in an 80-0 season opener.
Midland scored all of its points in the second and third quarters, and even though the Mustangs’ defense forced a fumble and a safety in the game, the defense realized it’s far from perfect.
“I think we could have played a lot better out here today, so it’s mixed feelings,” said Mustangs senior linebacker Jacob Katzer, who scooped up a fumble in the second half. “It’s not so much what Midland did, it’s more of what we did. We weren’t playing our assignments as sound as we need to be, and we need to come back and take a look at what we weren’t doing and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes twice.”
Midland sent Payton Nelson out for the majority of the snaps, and the Mustangs’ defense prepared this week mostly for Noah Oswald.
Both played, but Nelson was 15-for-28 passing and rushed for 57 yards. Nelson’s legs gave the Mustangs some unfamiliar trouble.
“You could see, if you’re not prepared for Nelson, that he can run,” Ryan said. “I thought he played an outstanding game, and made some plays with his feet, especially in this heat. Obviously our guys were frustrated with themselves. They expect to play a perfect game every week.
“We gave up some big plays, and I think that is not indicative of them,” Ryan added. “Midland is the best offensive team we’ve played … but (the defense) made some good plays. They got a safety and a fumble recovery.”