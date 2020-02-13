Revamped Huskers rotation could be the key for the season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Bolt has his way, those three and the players in the bullpen behind them will settle in quickly. As in, by the end of the weekend.

"We don't really have the luxury of finding our way through it," Bolt said. "We've got to buckle down in Game 1 and Game 2 and Game 3, and hopefully by the (end of) the first weekend, we've got a pretty good idea, throwing some guys in the fire, of who's going to be dependable, who's going to throw strikes, who's going to be able to bounce back out of the bullpen."

Gomes showed his potential in 2019, riding his fastball to a freshman all-America season as a closer. Now, he moves to the opposite end of the rotation.

Stroh, a Gibbon native, has proved himself at the Big Ten level with two years as a starter at Purdue before transferring to Lincoln and sitting out last season.

And Povich, a Bellevue West graduate, went 10-1 with eight complete games last season in junior college.

They've come together under former Husker catcher Jeff Christy, now back in Lincoln as Nebraska's pitching coach after honing his craft at Texas A&M.