Ridge View's Ezra Miller thankful for 'second chance' with Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Years ago, Ezra Miller was the first to commit to Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class as a high-school sophomore. But even then, he considered playing for Nebraska.

On Wednesday the former four-star offensive lineman announced on social media he will join the Huskers as a walk-on.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound product of Holstein, Iowa, left the Hawkeyes in January, citing a back injury that he said was forcing him to retire. He revealed in May he actually moved on because of depression.

Miller told The World-Herald his experience in the transfer portal since then has been similar to his previous recruiting process. This time most of his interest came from FCS and Division II schools. But the school that once fascinated him — Nebraska — was there too. He said he settled on his decision about a week ago.

“I said, ‘Yep, this is the place for me and the next step,’” Miller said. “I really like the coaching staff. I’m really happy they gave me a second chance.”

Miller enrolled at Iowa in January 2019 but didn’t play in his first college season. He arrived as the No. 354 overall prospect in his class and the No. 31 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports composite.