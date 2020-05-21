Ridge View's Ezra Miller to transfer from Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Offensive lineman Ezra Miller, a former four-star recruit who ended his University of Iowa football career in January for medical reasons, has opted to resume his career but he will do it at some other school.

Miller, a Ridge View High School graduate, announced on social media Thursday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

He also revealed that he did not leave the Hawkeyes program because of back issues, as he said back in January. Miller stated he made his decision based on his mental health condition.

"I wanted to rectify one thing. I misspoke when I said Iowa worked with me regarding the back injury," Miller said in a statement on Twitter. "That is what I told people personally. They had no part of that, it was all me. I apologize to them for that. My decision was based on my mental health condition at the time.

"In working with Iowa they allowed me to keep my scholarship, but change it to a medical waiver scholarship. The one downfall to that was that I would never be allowed to play at Iowa again due to NCAA regulations pertaining to that type of scholarship."