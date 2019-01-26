SIOUX CITY | What began as a second quarter of promise turned into a downfall for Morningside’s women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.
Fourth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan held No. 8 Morningside to just five points in the final 9 ½ minutes in the frame before halftime. The defending NAIA national champions eventually went on to post a 82-76 Great Plains Athletic Conference win at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, the program’s 26th win in the last 29 games dating back to last year’s final five wins at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.
Sarah Carr and Kynedi Cheeseman each led Dakota Wesleyan (21-3, 14-3 GPAC) with 24 points, the two of them combining for eight three-point baskets. The Tigers have posted five straight wins over Morningside (17-7, 9-7), which received 25 and 20 points, respectively, from Sierra Mitchell and Sydney Hupp.
Coach Jamie Sale’s Mustangs shot 51.7 percent in the second half while battling back from several double-digit deficits. Still, scoring droughts in the second and fourth quarters were hard for Sale to ignore.
“They’re very long and they’re good defensively,” said Sale. “When we couldn’t score, we couldn’t get the game into the tempo we wanted to. We just had a couple of droughts where we weren’t scoring. That had a lot to do with them, also. We also missed a lot of free throws and gave up too many offensive rebounds. That’s kind of what decided the game.”
Back-to-back three-point baskets from Mitchell and Jordyn Moser staked Coach Jamie Sale’s Mustangs to a 27-24 lead, 31 seconds into the second quarter. Moser’s trey was set up by a half-court steal from Grace Meyer, one of the nine turnovers the home team forced in the first half.
From there, it was all Dakota Wesleyan. The Tigers were on the prowl in the second, scoring four points off turnovers, the first coming when Rylie Osthus’ steal led to a basket from 6-foot-2 Makaela Karst for a 33-27 lead.
Halftime leaders by a 41-32 count, Dakota Wesleyan continued to shine defensively in the second half. Cheeseman hit a pair of third-quarter three-point baskets, the second coming off a Morningside turnover, for a 57-42 lead.
Morningside made it six points off turnovers for the game when Mitchell connected for a three after Faith Meyer’s steal. Mitchell pulled the Mustangs within 57-50 on a basket with 33 seconds left in the third quarter, the first of four times it crept within seven the rest of the way.
Dakota Wesleyan, tops on the GPAC in defense (61.4 ppg), then went on a 10-0 fourth-quarter spurt, holding the Mustangs scoreless for three minutes. Despite trailing, Sale’s squad had a spirited effort that included a three from Moser that trimmed the deficit to 80-74 with 19 seconds left.
“If we would have played that hard the last couple of games, the last couple of games wouldn’t have been so frustrating,” said Sale, whose team shot 45.9 percent, compared to the 33 percent in the 82-53 loss to Northwestern that began his team’s current three-game skid and the 38.5 percent in a 91-78 loss to Hastings.
“Credit our team. We play a lot of young kids. They fought back the whole time and never gave up. The previous two games, we didn’t have much to work with because we just weren’t playing very hard. This game at least we can move forward and figure out some things we can get better at and become better as a team.”
Morningside will continue GPAC action Wednesday at Fremont, Neb., against Midland.