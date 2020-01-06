Sam Holzrichter wins gold with Team USA

SIOUX CITY -- Sam Holzrichter knew he had to use his experience if he wanted the United States men’s national deaf ice hockey team to win gold last month at the 19th Winter Deaflympics in Italy.

This was Holzrichter’s third time competing at the international level, and as a 22-year-old North High School graduate, he was one of 16 who had that much-needed experience.

“I used those past experiences and passed them down to the younger guys to learn and experience,” Holzrichter said in an email interview. “The experiences also helped us played against the other teams and get gold. Even though I’m only 22, I’m at the upper half of the experienced players. I looked after and taught the younger guys the ropes and eased their experience in playing against other teams.”

Holzrichter made his international debut at the 2015 Deaflympics in Russia where the U.S. team brought home the bronze medal, then Holzrichter won his first gold medal at the World Deaf Hockey Championships in 2016 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Holzrichter is completely deaf, so he has to use his vision to succeed on the ice.