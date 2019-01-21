SIOUX CITY | Trevor Schirman still hasn’t made the decision.
Will the fourth-year Briar Cliff men’s volleyball coach operate a 6-2 offense or will he rely upon a 5-1 format?
He has the setters to do both. Senior Enrique Barajas dished a team-high 499 assists for last year’s 16-6 team that reached the NAIA national tournament for the first time in the young program’s history.
Jacob Ewart dealt 415 assists. Doubling as a right-side hitter in the squad’s 6-2 offense of a year ago, the 6-foot-3 senior contributed 113 kills while playing three rotations at that part of the court.
“We don’t know yet,” said Schirman, whose squad will open the season Wednesday night at Morningside College.
“We have setters capable of running a 6-2 and both are capable of running a 5-1. We have been practicing both. Time will tell as far as which offense we run.”
A former three-time All-American at UCLA, Schirman said the conference in which Briar Cliff competes, the American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate, features setters which predominantly run the 5-1.
The AMGPKCC is described by Schirman as the best NAIA men’s volleyball conference in the nation. A year ago, Briar Cliff was joined at nationals by fellow conference rivals Missouri Baptist (national runner-up) and Ottawa. Meanwhile, when the preseason NAIA ratings came out, Missouri Baptist was fourth, Park fifth, Ottawa eighth and Briar Cliff receiving votes.
The anticipation of not knowing the offensive plans hasn’t affected the play of Ewart or Barajas, two regulars from the squad that took third in the AMGPKCC and eventually went 1-2 at the national tournament hosted by Grand View in Des Moines.
“I kind of like it sometimes,” said Ewart. “You never know what you are going to practice. You think when you come to practice you’ll set all day and be on one side you could be running a 6-2 where you could be hitting. It’s a completely different mindset knowing you’re going to be hitting because setting, you have lot going on. You have all three hitters in the front row and some are back row hitters. You have to know where everyone is going to be at the same time.”
Barajas said as a setter, he has to adjust to different styles and tempos of hitters. The hitters in turn, need to adjust to the setter.
One thing he (and Ewart) have had to adjust to is the Chargers’ balanced offense. Peyton Schirman (son of the head coach) was the squad’s runaway leader with 328 kills, winning All-American honors. However, he has graduated and Ivan Trifunovic (258 kills) opted to redshirt because of upcoming shoulder surgery.
“I have confidence in each and every one of them,” said Barajas. “I love having a spread offense like things. Last year was great with amazing hitters like Peyton and we were more focused on getting the ball to Peyton since he was such a great player. This team has offense everywhere, so we can spread it out and mix it up.”
Briar Cliff is deep at outside, middle and right side hitter positions. Ewart is involved in a battle at right side with 6-3 junior Brandon Oswald, an ambidextrous transfer from Ottawa who recorded 240 kills, 85 digs and 60 blocks for a 22-9 squad that took second in the AMGPKCC and competed in the national tournament.
“(Oswald) is very willing to swing with the left hand and we love it," said Ewart. "He brings a lot of versatility to our offense. In the front row, he does a fantastic job of blocking. He reads really well. He is able to put his hands and arms to the right position to be able to shut down the offensive hitters.”
Schirman said the game of 6-8 sophomore right side Riley Owen has gone “from a 3 to an 8”. Another right side possibility is 6-1 freshman Benjamin McKinley, who boasts a 38-inch vertical jump.
Like Ewart and Barajas, 6-2 senior middle hitter David Barrett has been with team from its inception. The same can be said for Ewart, Barajas and six others, including the back row of junior Noah Marasco-Ayau (an all-AMGPKCC first-team selection) along with seniors Emilio Martinez-Medina, Raul Rodriguez and Will King.
Dallas Green, a 6-7 freshman, has been pushing Barrett and 6-6 freshman Tyler Godown. Meanwhile, the outside hitter possibilities include Oswald along with either of four freshmen – Daniel Borsi, Julien Dumas, Nathaniel Johnson and Christopher Castelion.
Schirman said he likes Briar Cliff’s balance.
“We lost an All-American last year in Peyton Schirman who carried a large load of our offense, so if teams were able to key on him or if he had an off night, that usually resulted in not a ‘W’,” said Schirman. “Enrique is going to run a great offense. We have transfers like Brandon who we expect to compete at a high level. We have a freshman in Nathaniel from Hawaii. We have an Italian (Borsi) and a player from France (Dumas). We’ll have a lot more offense spread out rather than just one offensive threat.”