CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa 125-pound wrestler Jay Schwarm moved up to the 26th seed in the 2019 NCAA Division I Championship field, bumping him to the other side of the bracket.
Arizona State’s No. 15 seed Ryan Millhof suffered an injury in practice that will prevent him from competing this weekend. The forfeit moves Trey Chalifoux of Army into the final spot and slightly shifts the bracket.
Schwarm now faces Old Dominion’s Michael McGee, a sophomore. Schwarm’s three falls at the Big 12 Championships, pushed him into the top 10 in the nation for the most falls among all Division I wrestlers. He has pinned 11 other Division I wrestlers this season. That is the most falls among any NCAA qualifier at 125 pounds.
Five Panthers earned a top-15 seed at the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships set for next weekend.
Josh Alber leads the way for UNI with a No. 4 seed at 141 pounds and will face Corey Shie of Army in the first round. The two have not met previously. Shie is a freshman at West Point. Alber will be making his fourth trip to the NCAA championships.
Two-time Big 12 champion and All-American Drew Foster earned the No. 6 seed and faces an unfamiliar foe in Christian LaFragola of Brown at 184 pounds. LaFragola is a junior making his third trip to nationals. He took seventh at the 2017 tournament.
At 174 pounds, Taylor Lujan earned the No. 8 seed and will face No. 25 Hayden Hastings of Wyoming. The two have missed each other in Big 12 competition so far but will face each other in the first round of the national tournament. Lujan has earned automatic bids to all three of his previous appearances at nationals.
Bryce Steiert earned his third trip to the NCAA championships coming off a redshirt year. The junior earned the 11th seed and faces two-time NCAA qualifier No. 22 Bryce Martin of Indiana at 165 pounds.
No. 15 Max Thomsen is looking for his second All-America honor at 149 pounds against No. 18 Jared Prince of Navy. Thomsen won a matchup with Prince earlier this year by 12-6 decision to take seventh at the Cliff Keen Invite. Thomsen joined Foster on the podium with a fifth-place finish at nationals in 2017.
