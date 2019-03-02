VERMILLION, S.D. | South Dakota’s men’s basketball team is peaking at exactly the right time.
Tyler Peterson came off the bench to provide 17 points and four steals while leading the Coyotes to a 78-63 Summit League win over North Dakota Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
South Dakota (13-16, 7-9 Summit) shot 58.3 percent in the second half en route to their second straight victory. With wins in four of their last five games, Coach Todd Lee’s squad hopes the momentum continues with a No. 6 seed going into a first-round Summit League game at Sioux Falls’ Denny Sanford Premier Center against third-seeded Fort Wayne which will begin at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10.
Cody Kelley added 16 points and four assists for South Dakota, which led 33-31 at halftime and remained ahead by one to four points in the first eight minutes of the second half. Triston Simpson and Peterson began a 9-0 spurt by combining on 4 of 4 free throw shooting that stretched a 44-43 lead.
Kelley’s three-point basket, good for a 53-43 lead with 11:43 left provided a comfortable margin for South Dakota the rest of the way. North Dakota pulled within 70-61 with 1:48 left, but Stanley Umude’s dunk began an 8-0 run that concluded the game.
South Dakota’s five-game surge to finish the regular season has featured balanced scoring with at least four double-digit scorers in each contest. Simpson scored 12 points while Trey Burch-Manning and Logan Power added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Cortez Seales led North Dakota (12-17, 6-10) with 19 points.