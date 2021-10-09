Scott Frost knows the key to beating Michigan — dominate on the ground

LINCOLN, Neb. — The key to beating No. 9 Michigan is clear to Scott Frost. The Huskers have to win on the ground.

“They want to run it, we want to run it,” Frost said Thursday. “They want to stop it, we want to stop it. The team that gets behind has to throw (and) probably isn’t in a good spot. So we have to do everything we can up front on offense and defense.”

The Wolverines are 12th nationally averaging 5.57 yards per carry this season, though they were below 3.0 the past two weeks against Rutgers and Wisconsin. Nebraska is 33rd (4.94) and coming off a dominant showing against Northwestern.

Both teams are above average at stopping the run — Michigan at 3.31 yards allowed per carry, and Nebraska at 3.67.

Frost said the Huskers have banked another strong week of practice, and there isn’t much difference from one week to the next at this point. Everyone knows how to prepare.

The reshuffled offensive line has continued to look good, he said. It will need the same low pad level and movement it showed last Saturday, but against a tougher challenge this time.

As for the running backs, Frost said “it’s always up in the air” whom the Huskers turn to most. Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant combined for 25 carries and 203 yards against the Wildcats.

“I’m sure multiple guys will play again,” Frost said. “We had a couple guys play really well last week, so hopefully they do the same thing and we can start building some consistency.”

Other notes

A second consecutive night kickoff will again be beneficial for Nebraska’s recruiting efforts, Frost said. The atmosphere is strong and the time slot allows visitors to travel to Lincoln from all over.

“We’re all grateful to the fans for last Saturday, that was pretty special,” Frost said. “Imagine it will be that way or better this week. We need some noise when (Michigan) is on offense. Environment like that makes kids want to play here. So having kids here to watch that is going to help us.”

Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone has practiced all week in his return from a spring injury.

“He’s an elite athlete so we figured he’d heal pretty quick, and he has,” Frost said. “He’s really talented and a little rusty right now, but it’s good to see him back out there.”

