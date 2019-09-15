LINCOLN, Neb. — The first half Saturday night at Memorial Stadium could easily have turned into a special-teams sideshow.
Nebraska’s other two units ensured it instead turned into a lopsided victory.
Amidst a bizarre opening 30 minutes that involved five total blocked kicks — three by visiting Northern Illinois — a botched fake punt by the Huskies, two pooch punts and an extra point made by a Husker walk-on defensive back, both Scott Frost’s offense and Erik Chinander’s defense helped the hosts overwhelm a pesky visitor from the Mid-American Conference that came to Lincoln two years ago, mucked up a game and left with a victory.
Not this night. Not after Nebraska rolled up 369 yards of offense and 30 points in the first half.
Not after the Blackshirts limited Northern Illinois and quarterback Ross Bowers to 144 first-half yards despite the Huskies running 44 plays and possessing the ball for more than 20 minutes.
In the end, Nebraska finally got the blowout win its been looking for by a count of 44-8 in front of 89,593.
"We’ve had to learn a lot of lessons as a football team, coaches and players alike, since I got to Nebraska," Frost said. "I kind of feel like we rounded a little bit of a corner."
Nebraska’s offense had a solid but unspectacular first half before it faltered when an Adrian Martinez swing pass from his own 4-yard line resulted in a safety and allowed NIU to close within 23-5.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead of going wayward, though, the offense bounced back forcefully.
NU’s next possession began at its own 13 with just 44 seconds remaining in the half.
Martinez found Wan’Dale Robinson for 9 on a screen pass, then ran for a first down to stop the clock. Then Martinez hit JD Spielman for 13 yards before unleashing a rocket over the middle to Robinson for 30. On the next play, he lofted a ball to the back-right corner of the end zone for Kanawai Noa, the graduate transfer wide receiver from Cal who was held without a catch in the first two games. Noa came down, tapped his left foot in bounds — an athletic move the officiating crew initially missed but overturned on replay.
Five plays, 87 yards, 37 seconds.
"I think regardless of how much time is on the clock or at any point in the game, I'm always confident in our guys and Coach Frost," Martinez said.
That’s the kind of explosive play Frost envisions becoming the norm around here.
"We preach to the guys -- and maybe I needed to get the lesson from outside and from my assistant coaches last week --we preach a desire to excel and no fear of failure all the time, and if we want the players to be that way, we need to be that way as coaches," Frost said, seemingly alluding to his conservative second-half approach against Colorado. "What we need to call, rolling the dice, letting them play, being aggressive, that's the way I want our team to think."
No matter that the Blackshirts were asked to defend 82 plays and nearly 38 minutes overall on the night. They rotated liberally, continued to patch the safety positions together after sophomore standout Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a tough-looking injury in the second quarter and held the Huskies to just 74 rushing yards.