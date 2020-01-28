Second-half run sends short-handed Michigan past Husker hoops

LINCOLN, Neb. -- In a game where Nebraska couldn't afford to stop scoring, the Huskers stopped scoring.

Michigan used a 19-3 run midway through the second half to turn a two-point Nebraska lead into a 14-point Husker deficit, and the Wolverines extended NU's losing streak to six games with a 79-68 win Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Michigan, playing without senior point guard Zavier Simpson for the first time in 136 games, and without top three-point threat Isaiah Livers, came into the game with the Big Ten's worst scoring defense in conference games, allowing nearly 79 points per contest, and was riding a four-game losing streak.

But Nebraska, after making five of its first six shots to start the second half, went cold.

It got bad enough that as NU tried to roll the ball up the court late in the game to save the clock, it turned into a turnover.

Nebraska's 68 points were the second-fewest Michigan's defense has allowed in a conference game this season. The Huskers have trailed by at least 14 points in all six games of the current drought.

Nebraska briefly cut the deficit to nine and forced a Michigan turnover with 3:29 left.