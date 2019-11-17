Second-ranked Iowa defeats Chattanooga 39-0

The Hawkeyes picked up bonus points in half of their matches, including the pin from Cassioppi, technical falls from Austin DeSanto at 141 pounds and Kemerer and major decisions from Spencer Lee at 125 and Kaleb Young at 157.

“If you look at it objectively, it was a good start. If you look at it like we do, we’ve got a lot to work on,’’ Brands said.

Nelson Brands, the son of Hawkeye assistant Terry Brands, understood that as well.

“The idea is to get to where Kemerer is, strive to be beating guys 20-0,’’ he said.

But part of what Sunday was about for Brands and Cassioppi was to experience that first collegiate match and build from there.

“I grew up around this place, but this was totally different,’’ said Brands, who rode the strength of a pair of first-period takedowns to the win. “… To say I was nervous would be an understatement. I was running upstairs to pee every five minutes, but it was good to get the nerves out of the way.’’

On the attack from the start, Cassioppi shared that sentiment.

“It was awesome to step on that mat, to hear the crowd,’’ he said. “I went out and wrestled my match, wrestled the way I prepared.’’