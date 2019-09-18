SIOUX CITY — After winning 11 games last season, the Briar Cliff volleyball team is having a bounce-back season so far.
Through 16 matches, the Chargers have already matched their win total from last season with 11 victories.
But the Chargers faced a tough task on Wednesday when they hosted second-ranked Northwestern, which came into the Great Plains Athletic Conference match at Newman-Flanigan Gym undefeated.
The Chargers stuck with the Red Raiders throughout the match, but Northwestern came away with the key points at the right time to get a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 sweep over Briar Cliff.
“It’s a super tough team and we stayed close with them all the way until the end of every set,” Briar Cliff coach Lindsey Weatherford said. “If we had one or two different things go our way, it might have been different. It gives me hope that one of these days when we fix a few things.”
Northwestern improved to 15-0 with the sweep of Briar Cliff.
“I thought we had an answer to all of their runs. That’s a good team, they are playing well, so we knew we had to execute well to beat them,” Northwestern coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “Obviously it’s been a good start record wise. The girls are getting along really well and are being great teammates. Everybody has accepted their roles really well.
“It’s one of those things in the conference, every team has our attention because everybody is good in this conference.”
Anna Wedel led Northwestern with 12 kills. She hit .346 and was named the national attacker of the week by the NAIA.
Wedel had 196 kills coming into the match and is hitting .316 on the season.
“She’s been really good and I thought the whole team was really good tonight,” Van Den Bosch said. “I thought Makenzie Fink had a great night offensively.”
Fink followed with 11 kills.
Northwestern leads the nation with a .312 hitting percentage and a good amount of that is due to setter Lacey Wacker, who finished the match with 33 assists.
Wacker is fifth in the nation with 583 assists and is first in the nation with assists per set (11.66).
“Lacey was really elite tonight. She really put us in position to be successful,” Van Den Bosch said. “Third-year starter on varsity for us and she is an experienced gal. We ask her to do a lot with tempo and where to put the ball and she’s up for the challenge and has been leading us well.”
Emily Strasser added 16 digs for Northwestern and Emily Van Ginkel and A.J. Kacmarynski each had six kills.
Weatherford, who is in her first season as the head coach at Briar Cliff, has seen a lot of fight out of the team this season, which has allowed them to match their win total from last season already.
“They never quit,” Weatherford said. “They push all the way through until the end of the game. They aren’t intimidated, they aren’t going to hang their head and walk away. They are all the same way which is what makes the group so cohesive.”
Noel Phillips led the Chargers Wednesday with 10 kills. While Briar Cliff only hit .088 against Northwestern, the Chargers are hitting .213 this season and have a well-balanced attack.
Coming into Wednesday’s match, Victoria Gonzalez leads the team with 146 kills, Phillips has 115, Grace Whitlaw has 100 kills and Analyse Stapleton has 98 kills.
“Night after night, they are all productive, they are all efficient and they are really working the system,” Weatherford said. “They are doing what works for everybody in that moment. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Delaney Meyer had 15 assists and Cassie Clark had 10 digs in the match.
Northwestern went on a 6-0 run early in the first set for an 8-3 lead but Briar Cliff came back and were down 15-13. The Chargers kept the first set close and tied it at 19. The Red Raiders went on a 4-0 run with three kills by Wedel and even though the Chargers made it a one-point
set again, Northwestern went on to win the set 25-22.
Briar Cliff won the first three points of the second set but Northwestern went on a 9-2 run and was later up 19-10. The Chargers went on 6-0 run to get within three but Northwestern finished the set on a 6-2 run for a 25-18 victory.
Northwestern started the third set with a 3-0 lead and were up 10-3 at one point. Briar Cliff later closed the lead to 23-21 when the Red Raiders got back-to-back kills to finish off the sweep, 25-21.
NOTE: Briar Cliff is wearing gold during homecoming week in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Monday.
This year's Go Gold ambassador is Breanna Svoboad. She is a fourth-grader from Sergeant Bluff who was born with muscular dystrophy and at the age of four, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Doctors believe the tumor is gone after many surgeries.
During homecoming, Briar Cliff will be raising funds to help Breanna's family with the medical costs of getting her a service animal to help her with her balance and mobility.