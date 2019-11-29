Seton Hall beats Iowa State in fifth-place game at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime to help No. 13 Seton Hall beat Iowa State 84-76 in Friday night’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 18 points for the Pirates, who finally took control with a 12-2 second-half run. Powell and Mamukelashvili each hit 3-pointers during the burst, which pushed Seton Hall (6-2) to a 76-65 lead with 4:34 left in a game.

Previously, neither team had led by more than six in the second half, and the Pirates didn’t let that margin slip below six again.

Seton Hall shot 61% for the second half and 54% for the game, which is the first of two in a row against Iowa State due to a quirk in the schedule.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rasir Bolton scored 20 points for the Cyclones (4-3), who led by nine midway through the first half. Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and seven assists.

The game was also played amid a power outage at parts of the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island. The lights in Imperial Arena went out for a few seconds twice, once during halftime and later during a play as Haliburton drove for a scooping layup with 11:02 left.