Shawn Watson relishing his time with UNI QBs

“I really like our room and I’ve told Mark that,” Watson said. “It was part of the draw to come here. These guys all have great character and are highly competitive with each other in a good way. All and all, they have been a joy to be around.”

While Fomby, Martens and Harden are still tapping into an abundance of talent they possess, McElvain has a track record that Watson can review. While he was impressed with the film he saw, he believes McElvain can play much better, much smarter and much more efficient.

A McElvain stat that sticks out to Watson most is his 53% completion rate.

“The majority of my kids have been in that 68% range and I know there is a lot of good football there for him,” Watson said. “I’m building a tape of Will and I will take a lot of his film and I will take film of Teddy Bridgewater and put it beside him in the same cutouts.

“I will probably put Jake Fromm in there, a kid I had at Georgia last year. Then I will probably pick an NFL quarterback and put him in there too, and just show Will and them throwing the same routes and here are some things I want you to work on fundamentally to help you drive the ball on these throws.”