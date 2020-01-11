Sierra Mitchell has hot hand in Morningside's win over Northwestern

SIOUX CITY – When Sierra Mitchell is firing them in from the arc, the Morningside College women’s basketball team is hard to beat.
And the Mustangs needed their junior sharpshooter more than ever on Saturday with senior Sydney Hupp ailing.
Mitchell popped in 26 points for the No. 7 (NAIA Division II) Mustangs in a 76-66 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory over No. 12 Northwestern at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.
Sophia Peppers contributed a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, which were especially big since the 6-1 Hupp was not feeling well and played only 21 minutes.
“Offensively we were a little sloppy but I think a lot of it had to do with not having Sydney Hupp,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “She played early and then wasn’t feeling well. That takes away one of our inside players so we had to adjust a little bit. In the first half we took care of the ball and couldn’t shoot it very well and in the second half we shot it a little better but turned it over too much.”
Mitchell especially caught fire in the third quarter, hitting three of her team-high six 3-pointers in the first five minutes. That helped the Mustangs pull away from a 35-30 halftime lead to go in front by 20 late in the quarter.
“I owe it all to my teammates, they’re the ones who are getting me open and getting me shots so I couldn’t do it without them,” Mitchell said. “Northwestern is a very good team and they fought the whole time. We just had to not let up and keep making shots and getting stops on defense.”
Morningside was impressive on defense, limiting the Red Raiders to 39-percent shooting. Northwestern was able to cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter and scored eight points in a row late in the game to pull within 70-64.
Mitchell, though, made six free throws in the final 20 seconds as the Mustangs improved to 15-4 overall and 9-2 in the GPAC.
Morningside stayed one game behind second-place Concordia and two in back of unbeaten Hastings (18-0, 10-0) in the league standings.
Northwestern (11-5, 6-5) got 15 points from sophomore Devyn Kemble and 12 each from sophomore Lexi Toering and senior Bre Schuiteman.
“We kept fighting, there’s no doubt,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “We had a couple of those spurts. We got down by 11 and fought back pretty well and I felt we were in an OK place at halftime, I thought we had found a new flow compared to the start.
“We addressed starting really well in the third quarter but didn’t get the shots we wanted early and then we had some breakdowns not identifying where Mitchell was at. She’s a good player and when you get a little confidence you’ve got a battle on your hands.”
Morningside outscored the Red Raiders 13-2 in the first five minutes of the third quarter when Mitchell got hot behind the arc. That made it 48-32 and after two Northwestern free throws, Taylor Rodenburgh converted two charity tosses, Grace Meyer nailed a 3-pointer and Madisyn Heeren made a free throw to increase Morningside’s advantage to 20 points.
“We really wanted to limit their 3-point shooting because they have a lot of good shooters,” Sale said. “I think we did a good job of staying out on them. They made a couple of runs but not very big runs and I think a lot of that had to do with limiting their 3-point shooting.”
Morningside limited Sammy Blum, Northwestern’s leading scorer and 3-point shooter, to eight points. Six of those came in the final minute of the game.