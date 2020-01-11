Sierra Mitchell has hot hand in Morningside's win over Northwestern

“I owe it all to my teammates, they’re the ones who are getting me open and getting me shots so I couldn’t do it without them,” Mitchell said. “Northwestern is a very good team and they fought the whole time. We just had to not let up and keep making shots and getting stops on defense.”

Morningside was impressive on defense, limiting the Red Raiders to 39-percent shooting. Northwestern was able to cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter and scored eight points in a row late in the game to pull within 70-64.

Mitchell, though, made six free throws in the final 20 seconds as the Mustangs improved to 15-4 overall and 9-2 in the GPAC.

Morningside stayed one game behind second-place Concordia and two in back of unbeaten Hastings (18-0, 10-0) in the league standings.

Northwestern (11-5, 6-5) got 15 points from sophomore Devyn Kemble and 12 each from sophomore Lexi Toering and senior Bre Schuiteman.

“We kept fighting, there’s no doubt,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “We had a couple of those spurts. We got down by 11 and fought back pretty well and I felt we were in an OK place at halftime, I thought we had found a new flow compared to the start.