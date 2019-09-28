INDIANOLA, Iowa - Simpson scored on the second play of the game to start a dominating afternoon as it cruised past Buena Vista 46-0 in an American Rivers Conference football game Saturday.
After a 14-yard run bu Joe Meyer on the first play from scrimmage, Tanner Krueger hit Sam Bartlett for a 51-yard touchdown pass to give the Storm a 7-0 lead.
BVU had to punt after moving to midfield after two first downs on its first possession and Simpson again scored on another Krueger to Bartlett hook up, this time covering 68 yards.
The Storm added a third touchdown before the end of the first quarter on a one-yard run by Noah Bruckner with 1:47 left in the opening frame. Adding further insult to injury, the Beavers misplayed the ensuing kickoff for a safety, giving Simpson a 23-0 lead and the football back.
Krueger had a 328-yard passing day with fourth touchdown passes. Bartlett caught three of the scoring strikes and had 193 yards receiving while Joe McNally caught seven balls for 109 yards and a TD.
The Beavers, who have now lost five straight in the series with the Storm, were outgained 588-172 in total offense.
Buena Vista, now 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the ARC, hosts Wartburg next Saturday.