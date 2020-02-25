Simpson defeats Buena Vista again in ARC Tournament

STORM LAKE, Iowa - Simpson registed its second win over Buena Vista racing past the Beavers 86-70 in a first-round American Rivers Conference men's basketball tournament game played at Siebens Fieldhouse Tuesday.

The Storm needed a win to make the ARC tourney field and got an 85-72 triumph in Indianola last Saturday. Simpson led 46-31 at the half in the rematch and went on to win by a nearly identical score.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conor Riordan and Kyle Wagner led the Storm with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Wagner, a former IKM-Manning prep athlete, also pulled down a team-high five rebounds.

Timothy Jeffries had 27 points to led BVU, but none of his teammate were able to reach double digits. Lincoln Rock and DJ McNeal each had nine points and Noch Schmitt a game-high eight rebounds for Buena Vista.

The Beavers close out their season with an 18-8 record while the Storm advance to face Nebraska Wesleyan in the tourney semifinals with a 14-12 record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0