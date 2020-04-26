Sioux Center grad Christian Rozeboom signs with the L.A. Rams

"They had it pretty much as soon as the draft was over, they called. There's a lot of guys getting chances, which is cool. It's good for the FCS guys because we didn't get a lot of love in the draft. There are a lot of good players at our level," Rozeboom said. "I think (not being drafted) ended up being good for me. L.A. ended up being a good situation for me with their roster situation. I was a little disappointed (not being drafted), but it's hard to be too disappointed.

"At the end of the day, you have a team that wants you. A lot of guys would love to be playing football and I am excited about that."

Rozeboom didn't know the exact details of his contract yet, just that it will be about the same as a normal NFL rookie free agent contract.

The Rams weren't the only organization that reached out to Rozeboom, either. Rozeboom and Gittings heard from quite a few teams and Rozeboom felt L.A. was the best situation for him.

"I could tell going in what teams were more interested in me draft wise and what teams were trying to recruit me," Rozeboom said. "My agent and I talked about what situations would be good. It just depended on how teams drafted and the Rams were a really good spot."