SIOUX CITY -- About eight years ago, Corey Westra noticed Jackson, Tenn., reached 21 consecutive seasons of hosting the NAIA D-I women's basketball national tournament.
Westra, who is the co-director of the NAIA D-II women's basketball national tournament at the Tyson Events Center, said to Mike Skaggs, the co-director of the NAIA D-II women's tournament, maybe the tournament in Sioux City could reach 22 consecutive years sometime.
After Concordia defeated Southeastern for the national title on Tuesday, it concluded Sioux City's 22nd consecutive year of hosting the tournament, surpassing Jackson's former mark.
"We are really excited it happened. It was fun to get it started and then finish it tonight. It's hard to believe that it's been 22 years," Westra said. "I was thinking back through some games and looking at the banners (in the Tyson Events Center) and thinking it's kind of a blur. But then you remember it vividly and this happened and this happened. There are a lot of memories there that are pretty awesome."
The D-I tournament has since left Jackson moved on to a few other locations. But the D-II tournament continued to stay in Sioux City. It's the longest current consecutive national tournament at the NAIA level.
"I knew we could (reach 22 years) because we have a great group to help us keep this going. The staff here has been phenomenal over the years," Skaggs said. "There's been some bumps where we have had to do more than we've had in the past. But the staff is willing to learn with us. We are committed to it, we are dedicated to it. We just had to hope that the NAIA would continue to believe in us and continue to give us that opportunity."
The NAIA has so much faith in Sioux City's ability to host the tournament that when D-I and D-II merge in 2021, Sioux City will continue to host the full tournament through 2024. That would put Sioux City at 27 consecutive seasons of hosting the tournament.
Sioux City started hosting the tournament in 1998 in the Sioux City Auditorium. In 2004, the tournament moved to the Tyson Events Center. The tournament has stayed there since and will continue to be held there.
"The awesome part of this is Sioux City is embracing this," Westra said.
The two do have an easy way to remember how important the tournament is to them since their ringtones for one another is One Shining Moment, the same song used at the conclusion at the NCAA D-I men's basketball tournament.
"That ringtone reminds that it's a tournament call," Westra said.
Skaggs and Westra continue to look for ways to improve the tournament, whether it's a small addition to the tournament, like when confetti was released after the buzzer went off after Concordia won the title.
"We are always trying to find new ways to make it better. New things that we can add. We spent five years trying to get confetti in here and we got that. That's a big deal to the kids, they like that," Skaggs said. "We brought in halftime acts for the championship that we haven't had before. Now we are able to find something like that and make it a great experience for everybody."
While the additions may not seem big in nature sometimes, even small tweaks to the tournament help make it a better experience for the teams. That's the ultimate goal Westra and Skaggs have for the tournament. With 32 teams at the national tournament, they want every team to have a good experience, even if that team is only there for one game.
"Thirty-one teams are going to walk away with a loss and some of them are going to walk away with a loss in the first two hours of the tournament. The best compliments that we can get as a committee is hearing a first-round team that lost had a good experience," Westra said. "That's a win for us. We just feel like that's what it is all about. Win or lose, this is the best week of their life. We know that Sioux City is a goal for a lot of teams around the country to start the year. When they get here, we better get it right and I think we do. We do it with a great army of people who put it together each and every year."
There are some losses when a tournament runs this long at one place. Over the past year, Steven Paulson, the original photographer of the tournament, passed away as did longtime public address announcer and former Morningside sports information director Dave Rebstock. Just as the tournament started, Denny Wiltgen, one of the original scoreboard operators, passed away.
"That gets hard as the years go on when you lose great people," Westra said.
Even though the tournament ended on Wednesday, Westra and Skaggs will be bouncing ideas off each other in the next week or two on how to improve tournament for next March.
"Even during this tournament, we are already thinking about what we can do for next year," Skaggs said. "I am going to start looking for halftime acts now and different things like that."