SIOUX CITY – Aidan Vanderloo passed up plenty of other opportunities to walk on to the University of Iowa basketball program, but the East High senior said he’s solid with the decision.
Vanderloo, a 6-foot-2 first-team all-state guard and the leading scorer in East High history, announced his intentions on Twitter on Wednesday.
“I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at the University of Iowa," tweeted Vanderloo. "Thanks to my family and East High Basketball for making this possible and encouraging me over the years. Go Hawks!”
Vanderloo averaged 22.4 points per game for a 21-2 Black Raider squad that reached the Iowa Class 4A state tournament. He scored 20 or more points 14 times and eclipsed 30 points in four occasions, including the night he became the school’s all-time leading scorer when he poured in 35 against Carroll.
“It’s just kind of been a childhood dream of mine, something I’ve always wanted to do,” Vanderloo said. “My whole family has been Hawk fans forever so it’s just something I wanted to do. I had some other offers but Iowa just felt like the right spot to me.”
Vanderloo will join the Iowa program as a preferred walk-on. He made an official visit in the fall and quickly bonded with several of the players, including freshman sensation Joe Wieskamp. Patrick McCaffery – son of Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery and another 2019 recruit – has also kept in contact with Vanderloo.
Iowa assistant coach Kirk Speraw, a North High graduate, handled most of the recruiting process regarding Vanderloo.
“They told me they are tradition-rich in having walk-ons play,” Vanderloo said. “I just have to go there with the idea that anything’s possible so put your nose down and go to work.”
That won’t be a problem for Vanderloo, according to his high school coach and uncle, Ras Vanderloo.
“It’s a great day for him and for East basketball,” Ras Vanderloo said. “When you watch a young man put in as much work as he has and I know every coach says that but he really has. He has put in more work than anybody we have ever had and anybody I know. He has made himself a player and to have the opportunity to go to a Big Ten school and see what you can do is an honor to him and a testament to what he’s done. We’re all extremely proud.”
Vanderloo’s family has deep ties to the University of Iowa. His grandfather, the late Rich Vanderloo, played baseball there. Ras Vanderloo was a graduate assistant on the Hawkeye football staff, cousin Ashley Vanderloo played softball for the Hawkeyes and cousin Tyler was a men’s basketball manager.
“He had a lot of opportunities at schools around here and others,” Ras Vanderloo said. “This is something he wanted to try. If you don’t try, you always look back and wonder why you didn’t try that.”
Aidan Vanderloo wound up with 1,477 career points, passing Adam Woodbury this season. Woodbury went on to have a solid career at Iowa.