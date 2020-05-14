Sioux City given one-year extension to 2025 for NAIA women's basketball championships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- There was a massive amount of disappointment and shock when the NAIA Division II women's basketball championship at the Tyson Events Center was canceled during the second day of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was nothing Sioux City could do about the situation and the NAIA knew it, especially since the organization canceled the D-II men's basketball national tournament in Sioux Falls at almost exactly the same time. The national tournament in Sioux City was one of eight championships the NAIA had to cancel due to the coronavirus.

Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center was still in good standing with the NAIA especially since the city had a contract to host the NAIA women basketball national tournament from the 2020-21 season through the 2023-24 campaign when the organization goes from two divisions to one.

However, the NAIA felt it was unfair that Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center lost its tournament this past season. So on Thursday, the NAIA announced the contract with Sioux City will be extended through the 2024-25 season, ensuring that the Tyson Events Center will host the national tournament for the next five years.