Sioux City given one-year extension to 2025 for NAIA women's basketball championships

SIOUX CITY -- There was a massive amount of disappointment and shock when the NAIA Division II women's basketball championship at the Tyson Events Center was canceled during the second day of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There was nothing Sioux City could do about the situation and the NAIA knew it, especially since the organization canceled the D-II men's basketball national tournament in Sioux Falls at almost exactly the same time. The national tournament in Sioux City was one of eight championships the NAIA had to cancel due to the coronavirus.
Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center was still in good standing with the NAIA especially since the city had a contract to host the NAIA women basketball national tournament from the 2020-21 season through the 2023-24 campaign when the organization goes from two divisions to one.
However, the NAIA felt it was unfair that Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center lost its tournament this past season. So on Thursday, the NAIA announced the contract with Sioux City will be extended through the 2024-25 season, ensuring that the Tyson Events Center will host the national tournament for the next five years.
"I think it really shows how the NAIA values your host communities and it acknowledges the hard work that is put in," Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner and the tournament co-director Corey Westra said. "2020 was uncontrollable. I think it helps to have this behind you as a vote of confidence for the next few years. Not only did we get the new division of basketball but before it is even started, we got an extra year.
"When you put 2025 out there, that's a long way out there. It helps when we are talking to sponsors and acknowledge the fact that we've had it since 1998, that's a really big vote of confidence for the overall tournament and what it means to us locally."
Sioux City has hosted the NAIA D-II women's national championship since 1998.
GPAC member the University of Jamestown will now host the NAIA women's wrestling championships through 2022 along with the men's and women's bowling hosted by Lawrence Technological University and the outdoor track and field championships at Mickey Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The men's golf championships at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, was extended to 2023. Baseball's championships in Lewiston, Idaho, and the men's women's tennis championships at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Alabama, were both extended to 2024.
"Our host sites put in a tremendous amount of work executing NAIA championships and we value their dedication," NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said. "Extending their host contracts an additional year is an effort to negate any impacts from the unforeseen cancellations last winter and spring due to COVID-19."
Westra wasn't the one who approached the NAIA about extending the women's national championships to 2025. Leaders from the NAIA approached Westra.
"We were obviously very happy to hear that and wholeheartedly accepted another year," Westra said. "It wasn't immediately but it was a few weeks. We were talking about what 2020 looked like and what happened and they were like 'Hey, we are going to give you an extra year.' It's just a nice touch by the NAIA."
The announcement comes a couple of days after it was announced that Sioux City's contract to host the NAIA women's volleyball championships at the Tyson Events Center was extended until the end of the 2024 season.
Westra said the two announcements this week was exactly the kind of positive news Sioux City needs right now.
"Right now we need positivity," Westra said. "The feedback from volleyball has been tremendous and I get the sense that the community is ready for volleyball and that they are ready for basketball. To have two positive announcements this week, we will take it and hopefully, this lifts everyone's spirits."
"We've been coining the term Titletown and this solidifies that for us. We can go out and really say that two of the best championships played in the NAIA are here."
