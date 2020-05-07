Sioux City Musketeers address immediate needs in USHL Phase II draft

SIOUX CITY -- After a 16-24 record in the 2019-20 season, the Sioux City Musketeers had a few holes to fill going into the two phases of the USHL draft this past week. Phase I was held on Monday and Phase II, which fills more immediate needs, happened on Tuesday.
The two biggest areas Musketeers coach Luke Strand wanted to address were the two of the biggest keys on the ice for any team - more scoring and better play on the blue line. Sioux City scored the third-fewest goals in the USHL last season and allowed the seventh-most goals in the 16-team league.
Because of some deadline deals, the Musketeers had three picks in the first round and checked some major needs off the list right away even with moving back a spot in the draft.
Sioux City worked out a trade with Tri-City and moved back from No. 2 to No. 3 but still ended up with the player Strand targeted - center Matteo Costantini. Then Sioux City added two defensemen - Daniel Laatsch and Mike Adamson - with the next two picks.
The Musketeers ended the draft with 19 picks and Strand was satisfied with how the process all played out.
"I thought we got our immediate needs for our roster," Strand said. "We added scoring right away and added depth in the blue line. We kept adding depth at every position, from goaltender on out. Scoring was one position of need. Every year you want as much depth on the blue line as possible. We didn't want to be haunted by injury like a year ago."
The Musketeers made trades with Muskegon, Lincoln and Omaha and two trades with Sioux Falls as the deadline approached last season. Strand and Musketeers general manager/director of scouting Andy Johnson kept dealing on Tuesday, moving back a spot in the draft with a trade with Tri-City that gave the Musketeers a new affiliate player with Luke Buss.
Strand knew Tri-City wasn't going to pick Costantini, allowing the Musketeers to add a high-profile scorer with the third-overall pick.
"We still got our guy. We wanted Matteo. Luke will be an affiliate player and you will see him here in the future, he's a scoring forward and he has energy and has scored at every stop he's been at," Strand said. "For us to get Matteo, that was our goal. He's a difference-maker offensively and will be an NHL pick."
Costantini is from St. Catherines, Ontario and is 17 years old. He scored 36 goals and had 32 assists for 68 points in 50 games played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres.
"His offensive awareness is very high. You can see he is a driver and sets a good pace with his scoring," Strand said. "His 200-foot game has grown. He will be on one of the first two lines. With Brian Carrabes, Brendon Olson and Matteo, you just really push the lineup really high now."
Laatsch was taken with the seventh overall pick. He is 18 years old and is from Altoona, Wisconsin. The 6'5 defenseman played 15 games for Team USA this past season and had a goal and three assists.
Adamson was taken with the 12th overall pick. The 5'10 defenseman is 18 years old and is from Squantum, Massachusetts. He had 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 30 games with Dexter Southfield School this past season. Adamson also had 12 points in 18 games for Neponset Valley River Rats.
"Both players immediately will step in and there is a spot for them right away. Plug and play," Strand said. "Danny has USHL experience with Team USA. He can come in and has experience. Mikey is going to be new to the league but the way he skates and competes, those qualities shine."
Strand thought the team got a steal in the seventh round with Jack Works, who is 18 and from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The center had 92 points (43 goals, 49 assists) in 58 games with the Okotoks Oilers.
"He is committed to Denver. If he said he was coming (to the USHL) for sure, he is a top-round pick," Strand said. "We are going to try and recruit him to come down here."
The Musketeers didn't have a second-round pick. In the third round, Sioux City picked goalkeeper Alexander Tracy, who is from Chicago. With two picks in the fourth round, Sioux City took forward Tabor Heaslip and defenseman Jackson DeSouza. Before taking Works, Sioux City took goalkeeper Owen Say in the sixth round.
Sioux City added forward Matthew Allen (seventh round), center Sam Deckhut (eighth round), defenseman Max Ruoho (ninth round), right wing James Doyle (ninth round), forward David Nesburg (10th round), goalkeeper Maxwell Gutjahr (11th round), forward Brett Roloson (12th round), defenseman Tomi Leppanen (13th round), defenseman Nolan Hayes, goalie Daniil Chechelev (15th round) and defenseman Jan-Kasper Bergman (16th round).
The Musketeers didn't have a first-round pick in Monday's Phase I draft because the team signed Nick Pierre to a tender agreement. Pierre is a 5'9 winger from Cottage Grove, Minnesota. He helped lead Hill-Murray High School to the Class AA Minnesota State championship as a sophomore. He registered 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points. He had six goals and 13 points in six state tournament playoff games.
Pierre is committed to the University of Wisconsin and will join Sioux CIty for the 2020-21 season.
"For being a (young guy), he can handle this league competitively and speed wise," Strand said. "He's already been a scorer. He will be a good fit right away."
The Musketeers were able to draft 19 players in the Phase II draft and nine players in the Phase I draft even though it was harder to scout because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Strand and Johnson feel they put together a competitive roster for the 2020-21 season.
"It was hard but there were some great parts of this draft," Strand said. "As a staff, for us, Andy did a great job. We were assigned players on our list as a coaching staff. We got to view players on video. We probably just missed more conversation time, one-on-one, that you would normally have with players."
