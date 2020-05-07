Sioux City Musketeers address immediate needs in USHL Phase II draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After a 16-24 record in the 2019-20 season, the Sioux City Musketeers had a few holes to fill going into the two phases of the USHL draft this past week. Phase I was held on Monday and Phase II, which fills more immediate needs, happened on Tuesday.

The two biggest areas Musketeers coach Luke Strand wanted to address were the two of the biggest keys on the ice for any team - more scoring and better play on the blue line. Sioux City scored the third-fewest goals in the USHL last season and allowed the seventh-most goals in the 16-team league.

Because of some deadline deals, the Musketeers had three picks in the first round and checked some major needs off the list right away even with moving back a spot in the draft.

Sioux City worked out a trade with Tri-City and moved back from No. 2 to No. 3 but still ended up with the player Strand targeted - center Matteo Costantini. Then Sioux City added two defensemen - Daniel Laatsch and Mike Adamson - with the next two picks.

The Musketeers ended the draft with 19 picks and Strand was satisfied with how the process all played out.