Several former Sioux City Musketeers athletes and coaches are part of the 16-team field that will compete in the NCAA Division I Hockey Championships which begin Friday at various sites, nationwide.
Brett Larson, the Musketeers’ head coach from 2011-2013, is the head coach at St. Cloud State (Minn.), the top seed in the West Regional and the overall No. 1 seed.
Second-seeded Minnesota Duluth, the defending Frozen Four champion, is the top seed in the Midwest Region. Among the former United States Hockey League skaters and defensemen on the roster is forward Cole Koepke, last year’s Musketeer leader with 28 goals.
Thirteen other former Musketeers play for seven other teams which are shooting for the common goal, the NCAA Frozen Four. This event, which will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., will begin with semifinal games on April 11 and the title game two days later.
Larson’s St. Cloud State squad will take a 30-5-3 record into a first-round game against fourth-seeded American International (22-16-1), which will begin at 6:30 Friday night at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.
It’s the first-ever meeting between St. Cloud State and American International. It’s the Huskies’ second straight NCAA appearance (14th overall) and the sixth NCAA bid since advancing to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2013.
It’s also the second straight year St. Cloud State has claimed the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies maintained that overall top position despite falling 3-2 in double-overtime to fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth in the championship game of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff last Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Nick Swaney, who formerly played for the USHL’s Waterloo Blackhawks, scored the game-winning goal for Minnesota Duluth. Patrick Newell had snapped a 1-1 tie with a third-period goal for St. Cloud State, but Minnesota Duluth sent the game into overtime on Billy Exell’s shorthanded goal.
A forward, Newell (21 goals, 25 assists) made the All-Tournament team along with three other Huskies, forwards Robbie Jackson (19, 21) and Blake Lizotte (14, 27) along with defenseman Jimmy Schuldt (10, 24).
Larson, who coached the Musketeers to a Clark Cup Playoffs berth in 2012, guided St. Cloud State to its fourth trip to the NCHC Frozen Four championship since joining the league in the 2013-14 season.
Larson, who had guided the Huskies to 10 straight wins prior to Saturday’s loss, is no stranger to the NCAA Championships, as he was an assistant coach for Minnesota Duluth teams that won the 2011 and 2018 titles and finished as the runner-up in 2017. UMD made five NCAA appearances during Larson’s tenure.
Koepke, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman forward, didn’t score for Minnesota Duluth in the epic NCHC final played in front of 10,621 fans on the home ice of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. However, the native of Hermantown, Minn., one of several former Musketeers to play for the Bulldogs, turned in his first-ever 2-goal game at a collegian the night before during a 3-0 semifinal victory over Denver.
Koepke has seven goals and 10 assists for Minnesota Duluth. Sporting three game-winning goals, he’s one of five on the team that has at least three for a squad that will take a 25-11-2 record into Saturday’s 4 p.m. first-round Midwest Regional game at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., against Bowling Green (25-10-5).
It’s UMD’s fifth straight NCAA appearance (13th overall) and its seventh in the last nine seasons. The Bulldogs are 4-1-0 lifetime against Bowling Green, but Saturday’s meeting will be the first since prevailing 4-3 in the third place game of the Ohio Classic on Dec. 30, 2006.
Notre Dame posted its second straight Big Ten championship and its fourth straight NCAA appearance following last Saturday’s 3-2 title win over Penn State. Bobby Nardella, who had a goal and 13 assists for the Musketeers during the 2013-14 season, assisted on a game-winning goal from Cam Morrison.
Nardella leads Notre Dame (22-13-3) with 32 points (7 goals, 25 assists). A 5-9, 180-pound defenseman from Rosemont, Ill., Nardella turned in five goals and 19 assists for last year’s Big Ten champion Fighting Irish and overall, has career totals of 23 goals and 78 assists for the program.
Defenseman Matt Hellickson, an alternate captain for the Musketeers team that claimed the 2017 Anderson Cup championship and was the runner-up in the Clark Cup Playoffs, has four goals and 12 assists for Notre Dame. Another former Musketeers blue-liner, Nate Clurman, has two assists heading into Friday’s 6:30 p.m. first-round Northeast Regional game against Clarkson (26-10-2).
Two brothers who played for the Musketeers during the 2015-16 season also play for Notre Dame, Alex Steeves (7, 2) and Matt Steeves (3, 3).
Cornell (20-10-4) is the third seed in the East Regional heading into Saturday’s first-round 4:30 p.m. game at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I., against Northeastern (27-10-1). It’s the third straight NCAA appearance for the Big Red and the program’s 22nd overall.
Barron, who played in five games for the 2016-17 Musketeers, leads Cornell with 33 points (14, 19). He has seven power-play goals and four game-winning goals.
Northeastern is led by forward Brandon Hawkins, who played for the Musketeer team that reached the 2013-14 Western Conference finals. Second on the team with 32 points, Hawkins has 12 goals and 20 assists.
Two former Musketeer teammates will face each other as Arizona State (21-12-1) faces Quinnipiac (25-9-2) in a first-round Midwest Regional game that will begin at 7:30 Saturday night. Jacob Wilson (2, 6), the captain of the 2016-17 Sioux City squad, is a defenseman for Arizona State while Quinnipiac is led by Odeen Tufto (15, 27), who before his time with the Musketeers, played for Fargo and Tri-City.
Two former Musketeers play for third-seeded Minnesota State (32-7-2), which faces Providence (22-11-6) in a first-round East Regional game. Ian Scheid has five goals and 20 assists for the Mavericks while Walker Duehr has 10 goals and six assists.
Former Musketeer Jake Durflinger has three goals and three assists for Denver (22-11-5), which faces Ohio State (20-10-5) in a first-round West Regional game beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo.