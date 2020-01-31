Sioux City Musketeers can't climb out of three-goal hole in loss to Tri-City

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers found themselves down 3-0 early in the second period and couldn't make up the difference in a 4-2 loss to Tri-City on Friday at the Tyson Events Center.

Tri-City went up 1-0 about midway through the first period on a goal by Jack Lagerstrom, his second of the season. Sioux City didn't have an answer for the rest of the period.

Then just over four minutes into the second period, Matthew Kneis scored to put Tri-City up and a minute later, Cole McWard scored to give the Storm a 3-0 advantage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City got on the board with about three minutes left in the period on an unassisted goal by Sam Stange, his 21st of the season.

Tri-City held that 3-1 lead late into the third period when Christian Jimenez got his sixth goal of the season with about three minutes remaining.

But 17 seconds later, Tri-City put the game away with an empty net goal by Colby Ambrosio for the 4-2 victory.

Akira Schmid got the start in between the pipes and made 27 saves in the loss. Sioux City was outshot 31 to 21 in the loss.

Sioux City hosts Omaha at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0