OMAHA | Ben Kraws took a shutout deep into the third period and the Sioux City Musketeers posted their third straight victory Friday night, 2-1 during United States Hockey League action over the Omaha Lancers at Ralston Arena.
Kraws (19-14-2) has a 4-0-2 record this season when blanking an opponent after two periods. Overall, Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers are 7-0-2 in that circumstance, with backup goaltender Jake Sibell going 3-0, including a shutout over Team USA on March 2.
Kraws had last shut out Omaha after two periods on New Year’s Eve. Friday night at Ralston, the Miami University recruit lost his chance for a second season shutout when Jan Kern scored a power-play goal with 8:33 left.
Sioux City at the time of Kern’s goal had a 2-0 lead. Matthew Miller scored his 15th goal of the season at the 11:36 mark of the first period and Bobby Brink tallied his 27th goal at the 10:23 mark of the third period.
Sioux City (25-21-7) increased its points lead over Omaha to 57-54 for sixth place and the final position for the Western Conference portion of the Clark Cup Playoffs.