SIOUX CITY - Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist and Sioux City clinched a United States Hockey League post season berth after downing Tri-City 4-2 at Tyson Events' Center Friday evening.
The triumph combined with a 2-0 win by Des Moines over Omaha, eliminated the Musketeers' closest pursuer, giving Sioux City the sixth and final position in the USHL's Western Conferernce.
Newcomer Noah Tussey also scored twice in his first USHL game as the Muskies . The high school junior from Stillwater, Minn. and University of Minnesota recruit, gave the Muskies a 2-0 lead converting a power play opportunity.
The two-goal lead lasted just 11 seconds of playing time with Tri-City's high-scoring Shane Pinto getting his 28th of the season to put the Storm back to within 2-1
But Tussey got his second of the night with exactly one minute before the second intermission off assists from Brink and Pospisil.
Tri-City made things interesting in the closing minutes pulling within 3-2 on Chase McLane's goal, but and empty-netter by Kallionkielli with 1:13 to go returned the Muskies to a two-goal edge.
Kallionkieli's late tally was the 28th of the year for the first-year player, who is tied with Pinto for the rookie scoring leadership entering the home stretch of the season.
The loss was just the 11th in regulation this season for the Storm, who clinched the Anderson Cup for the best regular season record in the USHL over a week ago.
Sioux City has two regular season games remaining, both on the road, facing Sioux Falls next Friday and Tri-City Sunday.