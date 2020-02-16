Sioux City Musketeers drop fourth straight

The last time Sioux City was in Fargo, the Musketeers earned three out of a possible four points.

“Going there, you just have to stay on the same page, stay connected,” Strand said. “No one is going to make it easy for you so you have to dig in.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fargo struck first during a power play with about eight minutes left in the first period when Mason Salquist scored for a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City had an answer before the end of the period. Sam Antenucci was defended well behind the net but he saw Joel Maatta and passed back to him. The forward from Finland flicked the puck past the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:25 left in the opening period.

Neither team was able to score in the second period early in the third period, Antenucci got a tight look at the net and scored to give the Musketeers a 2-1 lead. Josh Nixon and Joel Maatta assisted on the goal.

Fargo responded quickly with a goal about 2:30 later as Joseph Dunlap. Twelve seconds later, Adam Gajarsky scored and Fargo had the lead again, this time 3-2 with 14:55 remaining.

Fargo got its third goal in a five-minute stretch when Kyle Smolen scored his first goal of the season to give the Force a 4-2 lead with 11:20 remaining.