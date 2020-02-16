Sioux City Musketeers drop fourth straight

SIOUX CITY -- A tough stretch for the Sioux City Musketeers got a little rougher after Sunday’s contest against Fargo at the Tyson Events Center.
After failing to get the key goal it needed for the first two games this weekend, Sioux City got the go-ahead goal early in the third period for a 2-1 lead.
Five minutes later, the Musketeers found themselves down by two goals and they couldn’t recover, losing to Fargo 5-2 on Sunday.
“It’s a critical moment in the game and you gotta understand when you are out there, what the means to you,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “You can’t compound mistakes. In doing so, the back-to-back goals, those will sting.”
Last weekend the Musketeers won two of three games to seemingly climb back into the playoff conversation. But last Sunday’s loss was followed by losses to Lincoln on Friday and Saturday. This Sunday’s loss is the fourth in a row for a Sioux City team that desperately needs points to climb into the sixth spot in the Western Conference, which they are two spots out of currently.
“We have to get some bodies back in the lineup. We played short all weekend but that’s on ourselves with suspensions and injuries,” Strand said. “We have to stay together, stay on the same page and go on a tough road weekend up to Fargo where we have had success in the past.”
The last time Sioux City was in Fargo, the Musketeers earned three out of a possible four points.
“Going there, you just have to stay on the same page, stay connected,” Strand said. “No one is going to make it easy for you so you have to dig in.”
Fargo struck first during a power play with about eight minutes left in the first period when Mason Salquist scored for a 1-0 lead.
Sioux City had an answer before the end of the period. Sam Antenucci was defended well behind the net but he saw Joel Maatta and passed back to him. The forward from Finland flicked the puck past the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:25 left in the opening period.
Neither team was able to score in the second period early in the third period, Antenucci got a tight look at the net and scored to give the Musketeers a 2-1 lead. Josh Nixon and Joel Maatta assisted on the goal.
Fargo responded quickly with a goal about 2:30 later as Joseph Dunlap. Twelve seconds later, Adam Gajarsky scored and Fargo had the lead again, this time 3-2 with 14:55 remaining.
Fargo got its third goal in a five-minute stretch when Kyle Smolen scored his first goal of the season to give the Force a 4-2 lead with 11:20 remaining.
The Force got a power play late and with less than three minutes left, they capitalized with a goal by Gajarsky to go up 5-2.
Lincoln held Sioux City’s offense in check for a second straight night on Saturday. After a 5-1 win over the Musketeers on Friday, Lincoln held Sioux City to only 20 shots on Saturday in a 3-1 win.
Lincoln’s Zach Urdahl put the Stars up 1-0 with a goal late in the first period and Brock Bremer added to a goal 6:44 into the second.
Sioux City made it a one-goal game when Sam Stange scored his team-leading 24th goal at the 13:46 mark of the second period.
The Musketeers stayed within one goal for most of the third period, too, but couldn’t get the game-tying goal. Lincoln added a goal with about two minutes left on an empty-netter by Bremer.