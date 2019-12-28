Sioux City Musketeers earn a point, still fall to Tri-City

Gucciardi was out with an illness and Haider was pulled in the third period with an injury.

Sioux City falls to 9-12-4-1 and has 23 points on the season. But the Musketeers didn’t gain any ground in the standings since Tri-City is right ahead of Sioux City with a 12-12-2-2 record and has 28 points.

“We have to gutty and we have to stick together and weather the storm of health,” Strand said. “At the same time, find different ways to win and hem down on special teams and really dig into those parts of the game. Make sure our five-on-five game becomes airtight.”

The Musketeers may be dealing with some injuries but there were positives to take out of the game on Saturday. Jaden Grant and Robby Newton, who were both acquired over the last week, each had a goal and Krenzen got his first goal of the season.

“Jaden and Newton both scored big goals as newcomers to the team. Nolan scores with :00.8 left and I thought there were a lot of highlights to what we have to become and what we have to keep together,” Strand said.

Tri-City struck first with a goal by Matthew Knies 7:22 into the game.