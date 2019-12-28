Sioux City Musketeers earn a point, still fall to Tri-City

SIOUX CITY -- It’s been a rocky start for the Sioux City Musketeers in their firsts two games out of the Christmas break.
The Musketeers are without two of their top defenders - Dominic Vidoli and Anthony Kehrer - who are out with injuries. Those two are the top defensive pairing for the Musketeers.
Tri-City took advantage with 12 goals combined on Friday and Saturday.
But after giving up seven goals on Friday, Sioux City held the Storm to two fewer goals and the Musketeers, which scored nine goals in two games, got a last-second goal from Nolan Krenzen to tie it up at 5-5 and send the game into overtime.
Sioux City was able to get a point but was unable to get the win as the game went to a shootout, which Tri-City won 2-1 to give the Storm a 6-5 victory.
“(Tri-City) is a talented team, they play offense, they shoot from everywhere. We had some defense to shore up and I thought we did a better job tonight than we did on Friday,” Musketeer coach Luke Strand said. “At the same time, you look at our group. No (Vidoli), no (Kehrer), we had to take (goaltender Ethan Haider) out. We’ve been short bodies, no (David Gucciardi). We will get healthy and get our things together.
“The will inside our room was strong and the guys held each other accountable.”
Gucciardi was out with an illness and Haider was pulled in the third period with an injury.
Sioux City falls to 9-12-4-1 and has 23 points on the season. But the Musketeers didn’t gain any ground in the standings since Tri-City is right ahead of Sioux City with a 12-12-2-2 record and has 28 points.
“We have to gutty and we have to stick together and weather the storm of health,” Strand said. “At the same time, find different ways to win and hem down on special teams and really dig into those parts of the game. Make sure our five-on-five game becomes airtight.”
The Musketeers may be dealing with some injuries but there were positives to take out of the game on Saturday. Jaden Grant and Robby Newton, who were both acquired over the last week, each had a goal and Krenzen got his first goal of the season.
“Jaden and Newton both scored big goals as newcomers to the team. Nolan scores with :00.8 left and I thought there were a lot of highlights to what we have to become and what we have to keep together,” Strand said.
Tri-City struck first with a goal by Matthew Knies 7:22 into the game.
Shortly after, Tri-City’s Cole McWard went to the penalty box for interference, giving Sioux City a quick chance to even the score. About a minute into the power play, Viktor Masilevich scored with about 12 minutes left in the period to make it 1-1. Ray Christy and Tommy Pasanen each had an assist.
About five minutes later, Grant’s shot got past Tri-City keeper Daniel Allin for a 2-1 Musketeer lead. Jackson Nieuwendyk had the assist.
Tri-City tied the game up during a power play in the second period on Mark Estapa’s goal.
The period was quiet until the final five minutes when Miles Koster fired a shot from deep for a goal to give the Storm a 3-2 lead.
Then about a minute and a half later, Nick Portz got off a shot and found the back of the net to put the Storm up 4-2.
Sioux City quickly made it a one-goal game again as Sam Stange slipped a shot past Allin with 1:45 left in the period as the Musketeers cut it to 4-3.
Tri-City took advantage of a power play early in the third period when Davis Burnside got a rebound and scored for a 5-3 Tri-City lead.
The Musketeers got within striking distance again when Christy passed to Newton, who was all alone and put the puck past Allin to make it a 5-4 game with 6:51 left.
Then with time winding down, Sioux City went on a 6-on-5 in the final minute. Krenzen’s first long shot with about 20 seconds left was knocked away but his second attempt slipped past Allin to tie the game at 5-5 with :00.8 left, sending it to overtime.
But Sioux City couldn’t get the game-winner in overtime as the game went to a shootout.
Tri-City went up 1-0 with a goal from Portz but Connor Androlewicz, filling in for Haider, made a kick save and Ian Malcomson scored to tie it at 1-1.
Both teams missed their next shots and Estapa scored to give the Storm a 2-1 shootout win.