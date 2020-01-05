Sioux City Musketeers earn 3 points in 2 games

FARGO, N.D. -- Sitting in last place in the Western Conference going into its weekend series against Fargo, the Sioux City Musketeers desperately needed points not only to get out of the cellar but also to get back into the playoff race in a tight Western Conference.

The task wasn't going to be easy since the Musketeers two games were against Fargo, the No. 2 team in the Western Conference. But after the two games on Saturday and Sunday, Sioux City was able to earn three points, which moved the Musketeers past Sioux Falls in the standings.

Sioux City won a 1-0 shootout on Saturday to claim a 4-3 win over Fargo and then got a goal in the third period to force overtime on Sunday, which Fargo went on to win 3-2. The shootout win and overtime loss gave Sioux City three points as the Musketeers improved to 10-13-5-1 and now have 26 points to move up from eighth to seventh in the standings. Fargo falls to 15-8-2-2 with 34 points and the Force remain tied for second.

The weekend didn't get off to a strong start for the Musketeers as Fargo scored two goals late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.