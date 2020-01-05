Sioux City Musketeers earn 3 points in 2 games

FARGO, N.D. -- Sitting in last place in the Western Conference going into its weekend series against Fargo, the Sioux City Musketeers desperately needed points not only to get out of the cellar but also to get back into the playoff race in a tight Western Conference.
The task wasn't going to be easy since the Musketeers two games were against Fargo, the No. 2 team in the Western Conference. But after the two games on Saturday and Sunday, Sioux City was able to earn three points, which moved the Musketeers past Sioux Falls in the standings.
Sioux City won a 1-0 shootout on Saturday to claim a 4-3 win over Fargo and then got a goal in the third period to force overtime on Sunday, which Fargo went on to win 3-2. The shootout win and overtime loss gave Sioux City three points as the Musketeers improved to 10-13-5-1 and now have 26 points to move up from eighth to seventh in the standings. Fargo falls to 15-8-2-2 with 34 points and the Force remain tied for second.
The weekend didn't get off to a strong start for the Musketeers as Fargo scored two goals late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.
Sioux City bounced back in the second period and 2:43 into the second, Josh Nixon scored. Sam Stange had the assist. Then midway through the second, Nolan Krenzen scored his first goal of the season to even it up at 2-2. Ray Christy and Christian Jimenez both assisted on the goal.
The Musketeers took the lead 1:26 into the third period on a goal by Sam Antenucci. Tommy Pasanen and Viktor Masilevich each assisted. But Fargo tied it up with a goal by Noah Beck midway through the third period.
Neither team could find the winner in regulation and there were only three total shots in overtime, leading to a shootout.
Stange, Sioux City's leader in goals, got the first chance and scored. It was the only goal in the shootout in three chances for the Musketeers but all they needed as Ethan Haider stopped all three shots - to go along with stopping a Fargo penalty shot in the second period - giving Sioux City the 4-3 shootout win.
Haider missed Tuesday's New Year's Eve game with an injury. In his return on Saturday, he played all 65 minutes and had 32 saves to get the win. Haider also played 62 minutes on Sunday and made 26 saves.
Defender Anthony Kehrer also returned from an injury and David Gucciardi is back from an injury.
Fargo once again scored first on Sunday with a goal by Carter Ranklev at the 7:57 mark of the first period. The Force added to its lead six minutes into the second period with a goal from Aaron Grounds.
Sioux City made it a one-goal game again when Ethan Harrison scored with under six minutes left in the period. Jaden Grant and Kehrer each had the assist.
Then with less than five minutes left, Ray Christy scored to even the game up. Robby Newton and Luke LaMaster each had an assist.
That forced overtime and midway through the extra period, Mason Salquist scored to give Fargo the 3-2 victory.
Sioux City returns home for its next game on Saturday, Jan. 12, against Fargo at 3:05 p.m.