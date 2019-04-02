WATERLOO, Iowa -- The Sioux City Musketeers were in Waterloo for their fourth game in five games on Tuesday. The Musketeers took down the Black Hawks in style, winning by a final score of 6-3.
The Musketeers got off to a great start. Just over three minutes into the game Jordan Steinmetz and Parker Ford came in on a two-on-one break. Steinmetz made it nearly to slot before sliding the puck to Ford, who then made an excellent move to his backhand and tucked it into the back of the net to give the Musketeers an early 1-0 lead.
The Musketeers followed that up with a power play goal 10 minutes later. Luke Johnson got the puck in the high slot with no traffic in front of him and shot and scored for his third goal of the season to give the Musketeers a 2-0 lead. Ford and Bobby Brink had the assists on the play.
The Black Hawks started the scoring in the second period with a goal from Matt Cameron on the power play 8:49 into the period. Four minutes later the Black Hawks second-ranked power play got another opportunity. Emil Ohrvall tied the game at two with a shot from in tight to even the game at two. Two minutes later the Musketeers got a chance of their own with the man advantage. Martin Pospisil set up Ford for a one-timer that beat Stein to give the Musketeers the lead once again at the 14:58 mark of the period.
The Musketeer offense came alive in the third period, starting with a goal from Brink at the 2:36 mark. Pospisil and Marcus Kallionkieli had the assists on the play.
It would be the USHL's most dangerous line striking again just over a minute later. Marcus Kallionkieli fired home a pass from Brink at the 3:41 to give the Musketeers a 5-2 lead.
The Black Haws managed to get one back at the 8:06 mark on a goal from Griffin Ness but that would be it for Waterloo.
Pospisil was tripped up on a breakaway with the Waterloo net empty, giving Sioux City their third goal of the period and sixth goal of the game to seal it, 6-3.
Ben Kraws was massive in net for the Musketeers tonight. He stopped 44 of 47 shots in the victory.
It was another big win for Sioux City, who now has two wins over the West's top two teams in their last four games. With the loss, the Black Hawks moved into a tie for second place in the Western Conference.
Sioux City will now get a few days of rest before taking on the Tri-City Storm on Friday for Fan Appreciation night.