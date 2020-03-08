Sioux City Musketeers give up eight goals in loss
View Comments
SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS

Sioux City Musketeers give up eight goals in loss

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers gave up three goals in the first period in Saturday's game to Waterloo and couldn't recover as the Musketeers dropped an 8-2 game on Saturday.

Waterloo scored a goal 1:04 into the game to start the scoring barrage and then added two more goals in the period. Waterloo added a goal 2:02 into the second period and then added another goal about four minutes later for a 5-0 lead.

Waterloo added another goal at the 1:31 mark of the third period and another goal put Waterloo up 7-0.

Sioux City got its first goal at the 9:55 mark in the third period when Gabe Blanchard got his fourth goal of the season. Tommy Pasanen and Ethan Harrison each assisted on the power play goal.

Less than a minute later, Evan Bushy scored his first goal of the season to make it 7-2. Robby Newton assisted on the goal.

Waterloo got its final goal with less than four minutes left for the 8-2 lead. Waterloo outshot Sioux City 41-23 in the contest. Ethan Haider made 33 saves in the loss.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News