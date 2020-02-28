Sioux City Musketeers lose to Dubuque

DUBUQUE -- The Sioux City Musketeers were able to come back to tie the game twice against Dubuque - once in the first period and another in the third period. But Dubuque took a third lead in the game and this time the Musketeers couldn't get the game-tying goal in a 4-3 loss to Dubuque on Friday.

Dubuque scored its first goal five minutes into the game and added another goal seven minutes later to go up 2-0.

Josh Nixon scored with about four minutes left in the first period for Sioux City with Joel Maatta and A.J. Hodges both assisting. Hodges added his own goal with less than a minute left to go in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Kirklan Irey assisted on the power play goal.

Dubuque retook the lead midway through the second period. Then 5:49 into the third, Maatta got a goal of his own to tie the game again, this time at 3-3.

Dubuque scored with about 12 minutes remaining in the game and Sioux City didn't have an answer in the loss.

Ethan Haider made 27 saves in the loss.

