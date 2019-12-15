Sioux City Musketeers record first shutout of the season

SIOUX CITY -- After losing two close games to Fargo on Thursday and Friday, the Sioux City Musketeers bounced back with a dominating victory over Cedar Rapids on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

Sioux City recorded its first shutout of the season as the Musketeers defeated Cedar Rapids 5-0.

Sioux City improved to 9-11-4 on the season and now has 22 points. Cedar Rapids fell to 10-13-1.

Aidan Harper got the start in front of the net for the Musketeers. Harper got the start because Ethan Haider is playing for Team USA currently. Harper made the most of his start, stopping all 28 shots for the Musketeers first shutout of the season.

Sioux City broke the game open early. Josh Nixon got his third goal of the season when he scored with just under 14 minutes left in the first period. Sam Antenucci and Luke LaMaster each had an assist.

About a minute later, Ray Christy got his fourth goal of the season to put Sioux City up 2-0. Kirlan Irey and LaMaster each had an assist.