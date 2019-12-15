Sioux City Musketeers record first shutout of the season

SIOUX CITY -- After losing two close games to Fargo on Thursday and Friday, the Sioux City Musketeers bounced back with a dominating victory over Cedar Rapids on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.
Sioux City recorded its first shutout of the season as the Musketeers defeated Cedar Rapids 5-0.
Sioux City improved to 9-11-4 on the season and now has 22 points. Cedar Rapids fell to 10-13-1.
Aidan Harper got the start in front of the net for the Musketeers. Harper got the start because Ethan Haider is playing for Team USA currently. Harper made the most of his start, stopping all 28 shots for the Musketeers first shutout of the season.
Sioux City broke the game open early. Josh Nixon got his third goal of the season when he scored with just under 14 minutes left in the first period. Sam Antenucci and Luke LaMaster each had an assist.
About a minute later, Ray Christy got his fourth goal of the season to put Sioux City up 2-0. Kirlan Irey and LaMaster each had an assist.
Then with about five minutes left in the period, Sam Stange scored his team-high 13th goal of the season for a 3-0 Musketeers lead. The goal was on a power play for Sioux City and Dominic Vidoli recorded his 13th assist of the season, a team-high, and Christian Jimenez had his 10th assist.
Nixon added his second goal of the game with under 10 minutes left in the second period for a 4-0 lead. Gabe Blanchard and Joel Maatta each had an assist.
Ian Malcolmson closed out the scoring for the Musketeers with his seventh goal of the season with under seven minutes left in the second period. It was a power play goal and Maatta had his second assist of the game and Stange also had an assist.
Sioux City is now off for its Christma Break. The Musketeers return to action on Friday, Dec. 27, for a road game at Tri-City. Sioux City is back at home on Saturday, Dec. 28, against Tri-City.