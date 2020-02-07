Sioux City Musketeers score four in the first, beat Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY -- The SIoux City Musketeers scored four goals in the first period and they didn't allow an inch to Sioux Falls in a 5-0 win on Friday.

Sam Stange scored his 22 toal of the season after 4:30 into the game as David Gucciardi and Kirkland Irey assists. About four minutes later, A.J. Hodges scored for a 2-0 lead as Gucciardi had his second assits of the game.

In the final two minutes of the period, the Musketeers got two goals to break the game open. Ethan Harrison scored the first goal with John Opilka, who was just acquired in a trade, and Tommy Pasanen assisting. Then Christian Jimenz scored for a 4-0 lead with Gucciardi getting his third assist and Ben Doran assisting.

The Musketeers added one more goal, this time from Ian Malcolmson 1:45 into the second period for a 5-0 advantage. Stange and Jimenez each assisted on the power play goal.

Sioux Falls had five power play opportunities but the Musketeers stopped all five and held the Stampede to only 20 shots.

Akira Schmid got the shutout for the Musketeers as he stopped all 20 shots.

