Sioux City Musketeers score 5 in the third to stun Fargo

Strand said the team had a better mentality in the third.

"I thought there was way more commitment by the entire group. When we found that commitment as a group to push past their defensemen and skate, they ended up putting pucks at the net," Strand said. "That's great for our power play. It scored the biggest goal of the night. It let our bench take a breath and we played a mature game."

The win gets Sioux City out of the cellar of the Western Conference. The Musketeers are now 11-13-5-1 and have 28 points, four points behind Lincoln for the No. 6 spot and eight points behind Fargo. In the last three games, Sioux City has two wins and a loss in overtime, giving the Musketeers five points in that span.

"We aren't standings watchers or scoreboard watchers, we need to get better internally," Strand said. "It was a great week of practice for our guys. We started collecting points and that becomes the most important part. Other teams are going to win, other teams might falter on some night. It's what we have to take care of internally inside that room."

After a scoreless first period, Fargo got a goal from Lynden Breen at the 11:05 mark in the second period to go up 1-0. That was the only goal Sioux City would allow, though. The Force were held to 26 shots in the game with 14 coming in the second period.