Sioux City Musketeers score 5 in the third to stun Fargo

SIOUX CITY -- Through two periods in a key game against Fargo on Sunday, the Sioux City Musketeers only had nine shots on goal and trailed 1-0.
What ensued in the third period was one of the Musketeers' best periods of the season, especially against a Fargo team that is second in the Western Conference standings and fifth overall in the USHL.
A power play goal opened everything up offensively for the Musketeers. Sioux City added the go-ahead goal seven minutes later as the Musketeers went on to score five goals in the third period as they took down Fargo 5-1 at the Tyson Events Center.
It was the third straight game against Fargo - one this Sunday and one each on Jan. 3 and 4 - and Sunday's big third period gives Sioux City two wins in that stretch against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference.
"It's the Fargo war around here. We play them nine times and that was game number five. We saw it as a three-game series. Won the first one, lost the second one and winning the third one," Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. "I thought the guys dialed in and saved our best period for when we needed it the most. I am happy for them."
Coming into the third period, the Musketeers only had nine shots on goal - four in the first period and five in the second - and were 0-for-1 in power play opportunities. By the end of the third period, the Musketeers had five goals on 11 shots.
Strand said the team had a better mentality in the third.
"I thought there was way more commitment by the entire group. When we found that commitment as a group to push past their defensemen and skate, they ended up putting pucks at the net," Strand said. "That's great for our power play. It scored the biggest goal of the night. It let our bench take a breath and we played a mature game."
The win gets Sioux City out of the cellar of the Western Conference. The Musketeers are now 11-13-5-1 and have 28 points, four points behind Lincoln for the No. 6 spot and eight points behind Fargo. In the last three games, Sioux City has two wins and a loss in overtime, giving the Musketeers five points in that span.
"We aren't standings watchers or scoreboard watchers, we need to get better internally," Strand said. "It was a great week of practice for our guys. We started collecting points and that becomes the most important part. Other teams are going to win, other teams might falter on some night. It's what we have to take care of internally inside that room."
After a scoreless first period, Fargo got a goal from Lynden Breen at the 11:05 mark in the second period to go up 1-0. That was the only goal Sioux City would allow, though. The Force were held to 26 shots in the game with 14 coming in the second period.
With Sioux City needing to hold Fargo in check in the third, the Musketeers only allowed six goals and all of them came after Sioux City went up 3-1. The Force had two shots during a late power play and four more when they pulled the keeper.
Sioux City keeper Ethan Haider made 25 saves in the game and had a big kick save during a power play to keep the Musketeers in the game.
"I thought the continuity of the back was great and everybody contributed. I thought there was a sacrifice. We blocked a lot of shots, we pulled up in the screen and made it a better defensive sound third period," Strand said. "Ethan stood tall for us and gave us a chance to gain momentum by his play."
Sioux City went on a power play with 14:30 left in the game. Defenseman Nolan Krenzen got the puck and had a solid look from deep with Joel Maatta in front of the goal. The Fargo keeper didn't appear to ever see the puck as Krenzen found the top left corner to tie the game with 13:31 remaining.
"Give credit to Maatta on that front. He's not going to get a point on the play but the biggest thing is taking away the goalie's eyes," Strand said. "That's a crucial moment of the game and they found a way to impact it."
With 6:01 remaining, the Musketeers got the go-ahead goal. Ray Christy skated behind Fargo's net and Kirklan Irey positioned himself in front of the crease. When Christy wrapped around, he passed to Irey, who pushed his shot to the left to get it past the keeper for the goal and a 2-1 lead.
"They have great chemistry together. They've been together quite a bit of the year and they feed off each other," Strand said. "In the third, Irey switched to center and did a great job with giving us momentum up and down the ice."
Fargo had a chance to tie it with a power play late, but Ian Malcolmson and Sam Stange turned it into an offensive opportunity. Malcolmson got control of the puck and had a 2-on-2 down the ice with Stange. He passed off to Stange, who scored his 18th goal of the season to give Sioux City a 3-1 lead with 3:02 remaining in the game.
"The other part about that big play is pretty soon it is going to be a 6-on-4 because they were going to pull their goalie and the pressure is mounting," Strand said. "Sam, in key moments of the game, the puck is on his stick and he has found the back of the net for us."
Christy and Ethan Harrison added shorthanded goals in the final three minutes to give Sioux City the 5-1 win.