Sioux City Musketeers score six goals in win

LINCOLN, Neb. -- After a four-goal first period, the Sioux City Musketeers offense went quiet in the second period.

But Sioux City's defense, after allowing three goals in the first period, kept Lincoln in check for the rest of the game. Sioux City added two goals in the third period and picked up a 6-3 victory over Lincoln on Friday.

Sam Stange scored his 20th goal of the season to cut into Lincoln's 2-1 lead with Ian Malcolmson assisting. Lincoln went up 3-1 when Sam Antenucci, Tommy Pasanen and Jaden Grant all scored for Sioux City before the end of the first period for a 4-3 lead. KIrklan Irey assisted on Antenucci's goal.

Pasanen and Antenucci both scored their second goals of the game in the third period.

Akira Schmid got the win for the Musketeers in the net with 23 saves.

