Sioux City Musketeers snap seven-game losing streak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Sioux City Musketeers were down 2-1 early in the second period but scored the next three goals and held off Cedar Rapids' late comeback attempt for a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Sioux City is now 16-22-7-1 on the season and has 40 points.

Sioux City took a 1-0 lead at the 13:26 mark of the first period with a goal from A.J. Hodges. Josh Nixon and Joel Maatta each assisted. With about two minutes left in the period, Cedar Rapids tied the game.

Cedar Rapids took a 2-1 lead 6:25 into the second period. Sioux City tied the game on a power play midway through the period. Gabe Blanchard scored his third goal of the season with Kirklan Irey and David Gucciardi each assisting. Hodges then scored his second goal of the game and his 17th of the season with about a minute and a half left in the period to up 3-2. Ethan Harrison and Maatta each assisted.

Sioux City added to its lead at the 12:35 mark in the third period on Luke LaMaster's second goal of the season. Hodges added another point with an assist and Nixon also assisted. Cedar Rapids added a goal at the 15:47 mark but Sioux City held on.

Ethan Haider made 28 saves in the victory.

