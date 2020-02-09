Sioux City Musketeers win 2 out of 3 over the weekend

SIOUX CITY -- While the three-game stretch this weekend ended with a 6-3 loss to Fargo on Sunday, it was a successful weekend for a Sioux City Musketeers squad that is trying to climb back into the USHL playoff race.

Sitting in last place in the Western Conference coming into the weekend, the Musketeers were able to make up some ground on the two teams ahead of them - Sioux Falls and Des Moines - by winning two games against the Stampede on Friday (5-0) and Saturday (3-2), which included a two-goal comeback during Saturday’s contest.

Those two wins gave Sioux City four points, allowing the Musketeers to not only knock Sioux Falls out of the sixth spot after a recent surge by the Stampede but they also got within four points of Des Moines, which has 41 points compared to 37 for the Musketeers

“I thought we played competitive (this weekend) and our group stuck together,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “Sunday is going to be the reflection that everyone is going to look at but Friday and Saturday were some good battles by ourselves and at the same time, momentum building.

“The Saturday night crowd was unbelievable. It was electric for our guys, it was electric for the personality of our team. More of that, that’s awesome.”